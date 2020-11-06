Raids on Islamists in Germany after the Vienna Terrorist Attack

More+More+ ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 11:31 ♦ (Vindobona)

The assassin was apparently not only well-connected to Switzerland, but also had connections to Germany. In the meantime, the German police have carried out raids on several residential and commercial premises of suspected Islamists.

The homes and offices of several suspected Islamists in Germany were searched. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / No machine-readable author provided. Klaus with K assumed (based on copyright claims). [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

Due to the Islamist-motivated terrorist attack in Vienna on Monday evening, the German federal prosecutor's office is conducting investigations.

Four people were killed and more than 20 were injured, some of them seriously, in the attack in downtown Vienna. The assassin himself had been shot by the police.

According to information from the Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany (BKA Bundeskriminalamt), the homes and offices of several suspected Islamists in Germany were searched.

Searches were carried out at the contact persons of the 20-year-old assassin in the Islamist scene in Germany.

The 20-year-old Kujtim F. with Austrian and North Macedonian citizenship had tried to join the Islamic state in 2018. However, the attempt had failed. He was arrested in Turkey and sentenced after his extradition to Austria. According to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, there are altogether four non-suspects in Osnabrück, Pinneberg and Kassel.

The assassin is said to have met with two of them in Vienna in July 2020, and there was contact with a third person via the Internet. There was no direct contact with the fourth person, only indirect contact via the Internet.

The German Federal Minister of the Interior, Horst Seehofer, had already declared in the Bundestag that the assassin from Vienna had connections to potential assassins in Germany.

The German Federal Prosecutor's Office has so far assumed that the contact persons in the Islamist scene in Germany were not involved in the preparation of the attack.

"Nobody was arrested, it was only a matter of securing possible evidence", the Federal Prosecutor's Office announced according to ARD.

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
United Nations Join Host City Vienna in Mourning for the Victims of the Terror Attack (November 3)
Terror Attack in Vienna: No Indication of Second Assassin According to Interior Minister (November 3)
Vienna Islamist Terror Attack: Live Updates (November 2)
Read More
Horst Seehofer, Germany, BKA Bundeskriminalamt - Federal Criminal Police Office of Germany, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, IS Islamic State, Terrorism, Vienna Terror Attack
Featured
Second Coronavirus Lockdown in Austria: Which Rules Apply?
Vienna Islamist Terror Attack: Live Updates
Second Coronavirus Lockdown: Which Rules Apply for your Business in Austria?
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter