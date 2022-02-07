Sponsored Content
President Macron Meets with EU Interior Ministers to Discuss Asylum and Immigration
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 12:27 ♦ (Vindobona)
French President Emmanuel Macron met with Interior Minister Karner and his EU counterparts to discuss asylum and immigration and other priorities of the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Read what the French president said and what was agreed upon at the meeting of the EU interior ministers.
French President Emmanuel Macron (right) with Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (left) in Lille, France. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Ministère de l'intérieur
An informal Council of the EU Interior Ministers recently took place in Lille, France. The meeting discussed the future of the Schengen area and asylum and migration policy.
France currently holds the Council Presidency and wants to gradually solve the problems of asylum and migration.
On the eve of the informal Council in Lille, Austrian Interior Minister Karner and his EU counterparts discussed border protection and the asylum and migration pact with French President Emmanuel Macron. …
