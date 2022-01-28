Interpol Secretary General in Vienna: "Dangers to internal security in Europe originating on other continents"

The Secretary General of Interpol, Jürgen Stock, was in Vienna to meet with Interior Minister Karner to discuss security issues and the upcoming 100th anniversary of Interpol. Read about their meeting and the upcoming General Assembly in Vienna.

Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock (left) meeting with Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (right) in Vienna. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Gerd Pachauer

Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock recently met with Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner at the Interior Ministry in Vienna.

The discussion included current security policy issues and the forthcoming General Assembly to mark Interpol’s 100th anniversary, which will be held in Vienna. …

