Planned Messenger Surveillance in Austria: Between Security Needs and Fundamental Rights Protection

The debate surrounding digital surveillance measures in Austria is not new. Back in 2017, the federal government at the time presented an initial draft for a so-called “Bundestrojaner” (federal trojan), which provided for far-reaching state interference in privacy through spyware. Massive public protests, including by data protection initiatives and legal professional associations, led to the project not being implemented.

In the years that followed, various interior ministries – most recently under Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) – repeatedly attempted to introduce amendments to the law that would allow security authorities to access encrypted communications via messenger services such as WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram. Four attempts have failed so far – either due to legal concerns, constitutional hurdles, or political resistance, particularly from civil society and opposition parties.

The current draft and its core elements

With the current draft, which was sent to parliament for review at the beginning of May, the federal government – consisting of the ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS – is making another attempt. The aim is to allow investigative authorities to use special surveillance software to access encrypted content on digital devices in justified cases.

According to the text of the law, the measure is to be limited to serious threats – in particular terrorism, anti-constitutional activities, and espionage. Its use is to be approved by a judge and limited to three months, with the possibility of extension. Affected persons must be informed retrospectively. In addition, oversight by the Ministry of the Interior's legal protection officer is provided for. However, many feel that these formal restrictions are not sufficient.

Massive criticism from civil society and academia

Criticism from human rights organizations was particularly vocal, as reported by ORF. Amnesty International Austria and epicenter.works warned in a joint press conference of a massive infringement of fundamental rights. They are not talking about “messenger surveillance,” but about “state Trojans” – spyware that can penetrate deep into people's private lives.

Charlotte Deiss (Amnesty) emphasized that the use of such software in a manner consistent with human rights is practically impossible. Thomas Lohninger (epicenter.works) pointed out that this is a form of digital house search that cannot be technically limited to individual messages: “You always attack the entire device, not just a chat history.”

The ISPA (Internet Service Providers Austria) also expressed criticism: the planned restrictions are technically uncontrollable. Software cannot guarantee that only messages within a certain time window will be captured. In addition, the state would have to cooperate with foreign or private providers without knowing the source code – which would make control over the software virtually impossible. ISPA Secretary General Stefan Ebenberger also warned of a “fundamental conflict of objectives” between the state's cybersecurity strategy and the deliberate exploitation of security vulnerabilities by surveillance authorities.

NEOS as a potential stumbling block

Although NEOS is part of the governing coalition, leading representatives of the party have expressed skepticism in recent statements. Nikolaus Scherak, NEOS constitutional spokesman, has repeatedly stated publicly that the draft in its current form is unconstitutional – and therefore incompatible with the government program.

Scherak reiterated his opposition in the Constitutional Committee, stating that technically precise, constitutionally compliant surveillance is simply not possible. He also pointed out the risk that software could be obtained from “dubious sources” and that existing security vulnerabilities could be exploited not only by the state but also by criminals.

The Greens agreed with this criticism. Their representatives Süleyman Zorba and Agnes Sirkka Prammer even submitted a motion calling for the plans to be scrapped completely. Prammer warned of a lack of legal protection and a disproportionate invasion of privacy.

Reaction from the Ministry of the Interior and the ÖVP

The Ministry of the Interior, however, is sticking to the draft. State Secretary Alexander Pröll (ÖVP) and MP Wolfgang Gerstl emphasized several times that this is not a tool for mass surveillance. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution expects about 35 cases per year. Gerstl also referred to existing measures such as telephone or SMS surveillance, which are legally recognized – why should this not be possible with messenger services?

Pröll also sees no constitutional obstacles. He emphasized that abuse would be ruled out by a court order and strict control by the Ministry of the Interior.

Implications for diplomats and counterintelligence

The planned monitoring of messenger services in Austria would have far-reaching consequences for diplomatic communications and counter-espionage. As an international negotiating and UN location, Vienna is particularly sensitive to measures that interfere with the confidentiality of communications. According to the Vienna Convention, diplomats enjoy immunity from state surveillance. If diplomatic communications were to be inadvertently affected by the use of spyware—for example, through the use of IMSI catchers or the hacking of devices at large events—this could be considered a violation of international law. Such incidents would not only cause diplomatic tensions but also undermine confidence in Austria as a neutral and secure venue for international talks.

From a counterintelligence perspective, the draft law also contains ambiguities. On the one hand, targeted digital surveillance measures could help uncover covert communication networks of foreign intelligence services or extremist groups. On the other hand, the use of spyware inevitably relies on exploiting security vulnerabilities – an approach that foreign services could also use. The state thus finds itself in a security policy dilemma: on the one hand, it wants to ensure maximum cybersecurity, but on the other hand, it deliberately keeps digital vulnerabilities open. This increases the risk of becoming a target of espionage itself or unintentionally fueling an international digital arms race.

Overall, it is clear that messenger surveillance is not only a domestic security measure, but also has a direct impact on international relations, diplomatic standards, and the strategic balance in the field of intelligence services. Its introduction would therefore have to be carefully considered and limited in terms of technology and international law.

Decision imminent

With the review period now over, the project faces a political litmus test. If the NEOS faction does indeed refuse to support the amendment, the project could fail despite broad support from the ÖVP and SPÖ. Whether there will be renegotiations or a complete withdrawal of the draft is currently unclear.

One thing is clear, however: Messenger surveillance remains a legally and politically minefield – between the legitimate security interests of the state and the protection of individual freedoms and personal rights in the digital world.

