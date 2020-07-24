Sponsored Content
Permanent Representative of the United Republic of Tanzania Presents Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of the United Republic of Tanzania to the United Nations (Vienna), Maimuna Kibenga Tarishi, presented her credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Waly.
H.E. Ambassador Maimuna Kibenga Tarishi, the new Permanent Representative of the United Republic of Tanzania to the United Nations at Vienna. / Picture: © United Republic of Tanzania - Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation
Ms. Maimuna Kibenga Tarishi since 2006 served as a Permanent Secretary in several Government ministries, including in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism. …
