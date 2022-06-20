OSCE Condemns Use of Sexual Violence as Weapon of War
Reports of sexual violence against women and girls in the Ukraine war have been circulating in the media for some time. Now OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid has spoken out and called for an immediate end to these crimes. Read on if you want to know more.
OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid recently called for an urgent end to the use of rape and other sexual crimes as a tactic of war in Ukraine and other parts of the OSCE region and beyond.
This was triggered by reports of systematic sexual violence against women and girls in war-torn Ukraine. In a fortnight in April alone, some 400 cases of sexual violence were reported to the Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudsman. However, these appalling events are not limited to Ukraine.
The sad reality, however, is that sexual violence occurs in most military conflicts and is not limited to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"I am shocked by the continuing reports of sexual violence against women and girls, including rape, torture, trafficking and sexual exploitation, occurring in Ukraine and other conflict zones. Men and boys are also the target of such crimes. This violence is completely unacceptable and must stop," she said.
Once again, Schmid appealed on behalf of the OSCE to the Russian Federation to cease all hostilities immediately. She also insisted on a swift independent investigation into all reports of sexual violence and other alleged crimes committed by the Russian military against Ukrainian civilians.
"Let me make this clear: Sexual violence is a real threat to security. It affects victims, their families and their societies. It has profound and lasting effects - including on the ability of communities to recover when the fighting ends," she said.
"We know that women and girls are often the targets of exploitation and trafficking. The OSCE plays a leading role in preventing trafficking and exploitation, including in its online forms," Schmid said.
The Secretary General also stressed the need to strengthen international support for survivors of exploitation and sexual violence and to work with civil society to ensure that humanitarian efforts address the specific needs of women.
"Working with civil society, especially women's organisations serving and working with local communities, is of utmost importance," she added.
"The OSCE is involved in these efforts, but we all need to do more to support victims and communities. There must be no impunity for these terrible crimes."