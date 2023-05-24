OSCE Chairman-in-Office Bujar Osmani Wraps Up Visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina
The OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, successfully concluded a two-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), where he engaged in high-level discussions with key officials and emphasized the importance of ongoing reforms in various sectors.
During his visit, Chairman Osmani held talks with members of the BiH Presidency and the BiH Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmedin Konaković. The meetings focused on the current political climate in the country and the necessity of advancing reforms in crucial areas such as elections, security, anti-corruption measures, human rights, and reconciliation. Osmani reiterated the OSCE's commitment to robust engagement and close cooperation with BiH.
"Bosnia and Herzegovina has made significant strides in consolidating peace and security, as well as strengthening democracy and the rule of law over the past 25 years. We cannot take these achievements for granted; they should be defended and further reinforced," stated Chairman Osmani. "Constructive dialogue, compromise, and cooperation should be the cornerstones of our efforts to improve the current situation, rebuild trust, and ensure progress on reforms that benefit the people."
In addition to meeting with members of the Collegium of both chambers of the BIH Parliament and the Central Election Commission, Chairman Osmani discussed the OSCE's advocacy role in electoral reform. The OSCE Mission continues to support BiH in enhancing the integrity of the election processes, with the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights providing recommendations to aid BiH's comprehensive election reform.
Furthermore, Chairman Osmani donated two vehicles to a Mission-supported demining and trust-building project, which was made possible through generous financial support from Germany. The project, a result of successful inter-municipal cooperation among five municipalities in the Majevica area, exemplifies the OSCE's commitment to fostering collaborative initiatives.
During his visit, Chairman Osmani also met with the Head of the OSCE Mission to BiH, Brian Aggeler, and Mission staff. He expressed his appreciation for their dedication and involvement in promoting peace and security. Moreover, he commended the Mayor of Jablanica, Damir Sabanovic, for his commitment to the community and his efforts in promoting positive stories throughout BiH.
Chairman Osmani's itinerary included a visit to the old municipal building in Jablanica, previously a military barracks and now home to 17 NGOs. The building will undergo renovation as part of a joint project involving the OSCE Mission to BiH, the EU Delegation, the UN, and the Council of Europe. The initiative aims to support municipalities across BiH in implementing locally-driven projects that foster trust and community cohesion.
During a field visit to Mostar, Chairman Osmani met with the Mayor of Mostar, Mario Kordić, and Municipal Council Speaker, Salem Marić. Their discussions revolved around endeavors to establish a more inclusive and multi-ethnic society, highlighting its vital role in achieving sustainable progress. Chairman Osmani had the opportunity to witness firsthand the valuable work undertaken by the OSCE Mission in supporting these efforts on the ground.
In addition to his official meetings, Chairman Osmani engaged with civil society representatives from various regions in BiH. These productive discussions centered on fostering cooperation, promoting tolerance, and building trust among different communities.
"The motto of North Macedonia's OSCE Chairpersonship is 'It's about people.' This truly encapsulates the essence of the OSCE's work," emphasized Osmani. "Our partnerships on the ground are instrumental in empowering BiH, fostering cohesion, and promoting prosperity.