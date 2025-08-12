“Operation Luxor”: Nehammer's PR Success That Turned Into a Judicial Debacle With a Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit in the U.S.

The then Minister of the Interior, Karl Nehammer (ÖVP), staged the operation in a media-effective manner as a decisive blow against political Islam. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

More than four years after the large-scale police operation against the Muslim Brotherhood, known as “Operation Luxor,” the controversial raid is back in the headlines. Political scientist Farid Hafez, who was targeted by investigators at the time, has filed a million-dollar lawsuit in the U.S. against a leading expert and others involved, as reported by "DerStandard". Hafez accuses them of being part of a covert campaign that destroyed his career in Austria. The allegations shed light on the role of experts, foreign influence, and the constitutional shortcomings that accompanied Operation Luxor from the outset.

Operation Luxor on November 9, 2020, was staged by the then interior minister and later chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) as a major blow against “political Islam” with great media impact. At that time, nearly 1,000 police officers searched the homes and offices of over 70 individuals and associations throughout Austria. The basis for the operation was a report by U.S. researcher Lorenzo Vidino, who investigated the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood in Austria.

Today, the operation is considered a largely failed endeavor. Of the original 100 or so suspects, only a few are still under investigation. Most of the cases were dropped due to a lack of evidence. A 2023 ruling by the Graz Higher Regional Court dismantled the investigators' work by questioning the central thesis that every member of the Muslim Brotherhood is automatically a terrorist, as reported by "DerStandard". The lack of evidence was also compounded by the absence of Arabic interpreters, which massively delayed the evaluation of the seized data, over 200 terabytes, as reported by "DerStandard".

For Farid Hafez, however, the allegations had far-reaching consequences, as reported by "DerStandard". Although the investigation against him was also dropped, he felt compelled to leave Austria. “The damage to my reputation and the discrediting (...) deprived me of any basis for living,” said Hafez. He is now a visiting professor at Williams College in the U.S..

Role of an “expert” under criticism

At the center of Hafez's complaint is U.S. political scientist Lorenzo Vidino, as reported by "DerStandard". He is the director of the Extremism Program at George Washington University and is considered an expert on political Islam. A study written by Vidino in 2017 on behalf of the then Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT) served as one of the main bases for the investigations in “Operation Luxor.”

Hafez now accuses Vidino of not acting independently. Rather, he claims, Vidino was involved in a covert influence campaign controlled by the United Arab Emirates. The country vehemently opposes the Muslim Brotherhood. According to the lawsuit, Vidino cooperated with the Swiss intelligence and lobbying agency Alp Services, which worked on behalf of high-ranking individuals from the Emirates. A data leak at Alp Services is said to have revealed the systematic discrediting of target individuals, including Hafez.

In the lawsuit, which is based on the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) against criminal organizations, Hafez is seeking over ten million dollars in damages.

Denials and unanswered questions

The defendants – Vidino, George Washington University, and Alp Services – reject all allegations, as reported by "DerStandard". They argue that Vidino's statements are protected by freedom of speech and that there is no evidence of a targeted campaign against Hafez. Alp Services also disputes the jurisdiction of U.S. courts. Vidino himself reacted indignantly to press inquiries and stated that he knew nothing about the Emirates being Alp's clients. He refers to a confidentiality agreement that governs his communication with Alp Services and the Austrian authorities.

The case raises fundamental questions about the integrity of state security measures:

Role of experts: How independent are experts who write reports on sensitive topics for government agencies?

Foreign influence: To what extent can foreign interests influence a country's security and justice policies?

Rule of law: How can political labeling and speculation endanger people's lives, even in the absence of evidence?

If the lawsuit is allowed to proceed in the U.S., it could have far-reaching consequences for international cooperation between security agencies and set a precedent for the responsibility of experts in political proceedings.

BMI

ÖIF Publications