OMV Group Report Q1 2018: Profit Down 43%, Production Up 30%

With the purchase of the oil fields OMV received political support from the Austrian government / Picture: © Wikipedia / DanielZanetti

OMV has presented its report on the first quarter of 2018.



Adjusted operating profit amounted to EUR 818 million, up 2% year-on-year. This increase exceeded market expectations.



Net income was also in line with forecasts, although net income for the period fell by 43% year-on-year.



The decline in adjusted net income was lower at -25% due to major special effects in the previous year (adjusted earnings per share: EUR 1.15).



A significantly higher tax rate and a weaker financial result had a negative impact on the oil group's net income compared with Q1/17.



The increase in operating income is mainly due to the improved upstream result (+36% before non-recurring effects).



Key events



On April 29, 2018, OMV signed a concession agreement for the acquisition of a 20% stake in two fields offshore Abu Dhabi from ADNOC. The concession area consists of two offshore fields under development, Umm Lulu and Satah Al Razboot (SARB), as well as two satellite fields, Bin Nasher and Al Bateel. The agreed participation fee amounts to USD 1.5 bn and the duration of the contract is 40 years. The concession will be retroactively effective as of March 9, 2018.



On March 15, 2018, OMV agreed to acquire Shell ’s Upstream business in New Zealand comprising joint-venture interests in Pohokura (48%), the largest gas producing field in New Zealand, and Maui (83.75%) as well as related infrastructure for production, storage and transportation. The economic effective date of the transaction is January 1, 2018. The purchase price is USD 578 mn and subject to customary adjustments. The transaction is likely to be completed in 2018. OMV has also acquired Shell’s 60.98% interest in the Great South Basin exploration block (GSB). The transfer of GSB is effective immediately.



Group



Clean CCS Operating Result increased by 2% to EUR 818 mn

Clean CCS net income attributable to stockholders amounted to EUR 377 mn, clean CCS Earnings Per Share were EUR 1.15

Free cash flow after dividends at EUR 538 mn

High cash flow from operating activities of EUR 1 bn

Clean CCS ROACE at 13%



Upstream



Record level of production at 437 kboe/d, up by 103 kboe/d

Production cost decreased by 17% to USD 7.4/boe



Downstream



OMV indicator refining margin at USD 4.8/bbl

Natural gas sales increased to 33.0 TWh