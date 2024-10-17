ÖBB Increases Ticket Prices by 4.9 Percent

ÖBB is increasing the price of standard tickets by an average of 4.9 percent with the winter timetable from December 15. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / NÖLB Mh / CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)

In a statement, the Austrian Railways explained that the price increase was an attempt to compensate for inflation-related cost increases. Taking into account the special promotion for Sparschiene tickets, in which 150,000 tickets are reduced to a maximum price of 29.90 euros for three months, the price increase is effectively only 3.5 percent and therefore below the current inflation rate.

Special savings rail campaign and offers for senior citizens

To accommodate customers, the senior citizens' campaign will start again on November 4, with day tickets available for 24 euros and monthly tickets for 69 euros. In addition, ÖBB is responding to the storm damage of recent weeks, which has caused inconvenience for travelers, with a special savings rail promotion. The promotion drastically reduces the price of many Sparschiene tickets, which should please loyal customers in particular.

No changes to Nightjet prices

The prices for Nightjet connections, such as those between Vienna, Paris, Berlin, and Brussels, remain unchanged. In addition, tickets for summer breaks due to roadworks are now available again.

Advance sales for 2025 started.

Advance sales for the 2025 timetable have already begun and ÖBB advises its customers to book early in order to benefit from the best prices. However, some connections may still be subject to change due to the still incomplete planning following the storm damage. The railroad therefore recommends checking the current timetable before traveling.

Austrian Railways