North Macedonia and Austria Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation and Economic Partnership

The talks in Vienna were characterized by a friendly and constructive atmosphere and sent a positive signal for the future of bilateral relations between North Macedonia and Austria. Both countries are determined to deepen their cooperation further and explore new avenues of partnership, both at bilateral and European levels.

Intensive economic relations

A central topic of the meeting was economic cooperation between the two countries. Austria is the largest foreign investor in North Macedonia, with over 50 Austrian companies operating in the country. These companies play an important role in the North Macedonian economy and contribute to job creation and economic development. Minister Mucunski emphasized that the new North Macedonian government is determined to create a positive and stable business and investment environment to encourage further foreign investment. Schallenberg pledged Austria's support for these efforts and emphasized the importance of close economic cooperation.

Mucunski also initiated enhanced cultural cooperation aimed at increasing the visibility of North Macedonia in Austria and promoting cultural exchange. This is particularly important given the large North Macedonian diaspora in Austria, which consists of around 27,000 people and plays a significant role in Austrian society.

Cooperation in the area of migration and security

In addition to economic cooperation, migration and security issues were also discussed. Both ministers praised the successful cooperation within the framework of Frontex operations on the border between Greece and North Macedonia. This cooperation is an example of effective collaboration in the areas of border protection and security management, which contributes to stability in the region.

Support for North Macedonia's accession to the EU

Another important point of the talks was support for North Macedonia on its path to membership in the European Union. Schallenberg reiterated Austria's strong support for North Macedonia's accession to the EU and emphasized the need to swiftly implement the upcoming constitutional amendments. These changes are an important step on the road to EU membership and are seen as key to the country's progress. Mucunski thanked Austria for its continued support and emphasized the importance of a proactive approach to euro integration efforts.

Regional stability and integration

Both ministers emphasized the importance of the stability of the Western Balkans and its integration into the EU for the security and prosperity of Europe. Schallenberg emphasized Austria's important role in the region, in particular through its participation in initiatives such as the Group of Friends of the Western Balkans and the Central European Initiative C5, in which Austria plays a leading role. Mucunski emphasized that North Macedonia is eager to learn from best trade practices and promote them in cooperation with the Austrian Chamber of Commerce.

North Macedonian MFA

Austrian MFA