New Year's Reception for Vienna's Diplomatic Corps
Sponsored Content
Alexander Van Der Bellen and Pedro Lopez Quintana, the doyen of the diplomatic corps, delivered a video address on the occasion of the New Year 2021 to all diplomats accredited in Austria and to the international community in general. Read the most important excerpts from the Austrian President's speech below.
Address by the Apostolic Nuncio to the Vienna based Diplomatic Corps on the Occasion of the Virtual New Year's Reception 2021. / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei / Peter Lechner/HBF
Address by Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen to the Vienna based Diplomatic Corps on the Occasion of the Virtual New Year's Reception 2021: …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Traditional New Year Reception for the Diplomatic Corps in Vienna (January 22, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content