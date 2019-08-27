Sponsored
New Meinl Bank to Pay 36 Million Euro to Damaged European Land Investors

Published: Yesterday; 16:09 · (Vindobona)

The legal successor to Meinl-Bank, AAB Anglo Austrian Bank AG, will pay around EUR 36 million to settle the claims of the remaining investor proceedings of approx. 4,000 investors of the former MEL Meinl European Land. Simultaneously, AAB starts a repositioning in which the credit business and the payment transactions are to be reduced, while the advisory business and investment banking are to be focused on.

AAB Anglo Austrian Bank AG, AdvoFin, MEL Meinl European Land, Banking Industry, Samira Softic, Gerhard Wueest
