New Forum for Deepening German-Austrian Relations: Österreichisch-Deutsches Länderforum

A new platform for deepening German-Austrian relations / Picture: © Vindobona

The aim of this registered association is to "deepen and further develop friendly relations between people, organizations and companies in Germany and Austria".



The association therefore plans to set events and initiatives within the framework of an annually changing agenda, to which mainly members will be invited.



The aim of the association is to establish access to professionals from culture, society, business and politics through networking.



The association references Dr. Wolfgang Schüssel, who acts as the originator and initiator.



The founders include Dr. Harald Wögerbauer, Dr. Franz Fiedler and Dr. Ewald Wetscherek.



The honorary presidency will henceforth be offered to the German Ambassador in office in Vienna. HE Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, Johannes K. Haindl, has been won as the founding Honorary President.



The former Minister of Economic Affairs, Dr. Martin Bartenstein, was won as president of the association.



The extended board includes Norbert Hofer, Brigitte Bierlein, Oskar Wawra, Gertrude Tauchhammer, Günther Ofner, Günter Nebel, Gabriel Lansky, Michael Kouba, Erich Holnsteiner, Karl Habsburg-Lothringen, Helmut Günther, Johann Gudenus and Werner Fasslabend.



Based on the wealth of experience of the founders as well as the board of directors, the Austrian-German Regional Forum hopes for "successful activities".