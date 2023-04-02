New Chairpersons of the Austrian Citizens' Forum Europe
The ordinary general assembly of the Citizens Forum Europe (BGFE) in Vienna elected a new board. While Othmar Karas was reconfirmed as chairman, ex-Chancellor Christian Kern and ex-Vice President of the European Parliament Ulrike Lunacek will be his deputies in the future.
Othmar Karas, the First Vice President of the European Parliament, was re-elected as Chairman. The same applies to Ulrike Lunacek, Vice-President of the European Parliament (ret.) and already Deputy Chairman. Federal Chancellor (ret.) Christian Kern was appointed as the new deputy chairman.
Chairman Othmar Karas said of his reappointment and the new priorities that he was looking forward to "continuing cross-party work with a new team". Thematically one will dedicate oneself in the year 2023 to the range of energy and security in form of two topic evenings. "Christian Kern and Christiane Brunner will enrich the BGFE with their expertise, especially on the topic of energy. In addition, numerous citizens' dialogues will again take place throughout Austria in the summer," said Karas.
The new chairman deputy Christian Kern explained to its choice and the Europe evening energy that the contentwise debates in Austria suffer "from the constant party politicization". Kern is pleased with the citizens' forum Europe in the future contribution to make and topics holistic to think about. Kern announced, "Forums that are solely committed to the factually best solutions are needed more urgently than ever in our country. That's why on May 22, we're holding our Europe evening on energy, where we'll discuss the necessary changes to the European electricity market."
Christiane Brunner (CEOs FOR FUTURE) and the entrepreneur Veit Dengler are new members of the BGFE board. Michael Ikrath (among others co-initiator of the Rechtsstaat & Antikorruptionsvolksbegehren) remains the financial officer, the new secretary is Gerda Füricht-Fiegl (political scientist at the FH Burgenland). The other members of the board are Rainer Anhammer (EU local councilor), Margaretha Kopeinig (journalist), and Martin Rohla (sustainability entrepreneur).
Vibrant history with BGFE
BürgerInnen Forum Europa is a non-party association founded in 2009 by Othmar Karas, Johannes Voggenhuber and Herbert Bösch. In April 2021, a "relaunch" took place, where, in addition to a new name, logo, and concept, new prominent officials, such as former SPÖ Chancellor Christian Kern and former EP Vice President Ulrike Lunacek, were introduced.
The Citizens' Forum Europe is a non-partisan platform that has made it its task to raise awareness about the European Union in Austria. In the context of the "new start" in April 2021, the goal was proclaimed "to strengthen European awareness in Austria, to organize real citizens' dialogues in all federal provinces, to design well thought-out concepts with experts and to build an Austria-wide network of committed and active Europeans."
Before its "new start" in 2021, the (then) Citizens' Forum Europe had already been active for several years. Especially in the years 2012 to 2014, the Civic Forum also dealt with fundamental political issues. During this time, it also developed its code of conduct for politicians, "PAX". Ten demands under the motto "Honesty and Transparency" were submitted to politicians for their signature. The paper dealt primarily with incompatibility, party donations, and lobbying. At the end of 2012, as a result of the corruption investigation committee at the time, a legislative proposal for a new incompatibility law was then also presented. Together with the OSCE, a study on standards of conduct and ethics in parliamentarians was presented in 2013 as part of the Go-Governance Initiative. Likewise, with the then Mayor of Vienna Michael Häupl, an Austria-wide mayoral survey was launched on the topic of "Your questions about the EU".