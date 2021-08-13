Sponsored Content
Mückstein Announces Ten Million Euros for International Projects in Health and Social Sector
People › Politicians ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:02 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austrian Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein announced that Austria will provide ten million euros for European and international projects to address the health and social consequences of COVID-19. The projects are particularly targeted at women and girls, refugees and vulnerable groups that have been significantly affected by the health and economic consequences of the pandemic.
Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein: "Together with the funded NGOs, my ministry is making a significant contribution to achieving the internationally agreed Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in the areas of poverty, health and gender equality." / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic
The Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection, led by Federal Minister Dr. Wolfgang Mückstein, is providing ten million euros for European and international projects to address the health and social consequences of COVID-19.
The projects are particularly targeted at women and girls, refugees and vulnerable groups that have been strongly affected by the health and economic consequences of the pandemic. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content