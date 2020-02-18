Sponsored Content
Money Laundering: Austria about to Ratify European Council Directive
Published: Yesterday; 16:37 ♦ (Vindobona)
The Council of Europe Convention on Laundering, Search, Seizure and Confiscation of the Proceeds from Crime and on the Financing of Terrorism, which has already been ratified by 35 member states of the Council of Europe, is now also being discussed in the Austrian National Council.
Austria could become the 36th member states of the Council of Europe to ratify the Convention on Laundering, Search, Seizure and Confiscation of the Proceeds from Crime and on the Financing of Terrorism. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Leon petrosyan [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]
The government has submitted to the national council for ratification the Council of Europe Convention on Laundering, Search, Seizure and Confiscation of the Proceeds from Crime and on the Financing of Terrorism.
According to the explanatory notes to the Convention, this is the first international treaty that covers both the prevention and the fight against money laundering and…
