Misha Glenny's term as rector of the IWM has ended after nearly four years in leadership. He will now transition to his new role as the presenter of BBC Radio 4's In Our Time. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil, CC BY 3.0 BR (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/br/deed.en)

Colleagues, friends, and distinguished guests gathered in the historic library of the IWM to reflect on Glenny’s tenure. The list of speakers underscored the significance of his work for Vienna as a center of scholarship. In his opening remarks, former Federal President and current IWM President Heinz Fischer praised Glenny’s ability to bridge the gap between academic depth and global political relevance.

Today marks the last day of Misha Glenny's term as IWM rector. After almost four years at the Institute's helm, Glenny will devote himself to his new role as presenter of BBC Radio 4's In Our Time. On 20 March, colleagues and friends gathered in the Institute's library for a… pic.twitter.com/y5GXNGRVVe — IWM (@IWM_Vienna) March 31, 2026

Vienna’s City Councilor for Culture and Science, Veronika Kaup-Hasler, also emphasized the international influence that the institute has maintained and expanded under Glenny’s leadership. Further emotional remarks came from IWM Librarian Katharina Gratz and long-time colleague and Albert Hirschman Permanent Fellow Ivan Krastev.

From War Correspondent to Institute Director

Misha Glenny assumed the directorship in May 2022 during a period of massive geopolitical upheaval. As a former BBC Central Europe correspondent who had witnessed the revolutions in Eastern Europe and the Yugoslav Wars firsthand, he brought a unique perspective to Vienna. He is regarded worldwide as an expert on cybersecurity and organized crime.

He gained particular renown for his non-fiction book “McMafia” (2008), which analyzed the globalization of crime and was later successfully adapted into a TV series for the BBC and AMC. During his time at the IWM, he succeeded in establishing the institute as a central hub for debate on the future of democracy and the geopolitical challenges of our time.

The Future of the IWM: Transition and Search

Starting tomorrow, April 1, Ivan Krastev will assume the role of interim rector. Krastev, who is himself among the most influential intellectuals in Bulgaria and Europe, will lead the institute until a permanent successor is found.

The search for a new rector is already in full swing. Interested individuals from academia and public life can apply for the position until April 30, 2026. The requirements are high: we are seeking a leader who will continue to position the IWM as an independent space for exchange between East and West, as well as between academia and society.

Big shoes to fill

To better understand Misha Glenny’s legacy and the significance of the IWM, let’s take a look at the milestones of his career and the structure of the institute:

The “In Our Time” role: Taking over as host of In Our Time marks a prestigious return. The program is considered one of the most intellectually demanding radio shows in the world, where complex topics from history, science, and philosophy are discussed.

Taking over as host of In Our Time marks a prestigious return. The program is considered one of the most intellectually demanding radio shows in the world, where complex topics from history, science, and philosophy are discussed. Expertise in organized crime: Glenny regularly advises governments worldwide on cybersecurity issues. His focus is on the connection between state actors and criminal networks, a topic he repeatedly highlighted during his time in Vienna.

Glenny regularly advises governments worldwide on cybersecurity issues. His focus is on the connection between state actors and criminal networks, a topic he repeatedly highlighted during his time in Vienna. The IWM as an institution: Founded in 1982, the institute has made it its mission to promote intellectual exchange across the former “Iron Curtain.” Under Glenny’s leadership, programs on “Digital Humanism” and the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe were particularly strengthened.

Founded in 1982, the institute has made it its mission to promote intellectual exchange across the former “Iron Curtain.” Under Glenny’s leadership, programs on “Digital Humanism” and the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe were particularly strengthened. McMafia Success: The TV series “McMafia” won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2019, cementing Glenny’s status as a thought leader at the intersection of investigative journalism and pop culture.

IWM Institute for Human Sciences