Ministry of the Interior and Israeli Embassy Hold Symposium on Countering Terrorism

Ministry of the Interior and Israeli Embassy hold symposium on counter-terrorism An event organised by the Israeli Embassy in Vienna together with the Austrian Ministry of the Interior and the University of Continuing Education Krams drew attention to the acute danger of terrorism and discussed how to combat it.

The so-called 2. Herbstsymposium (2nd Autumn Symposium) was entitled "Current challenges of counter-terrorism - What Austria can learn from it" and was held at Palais Berg on Schwarzenbergplatz.



"Current challenges in counter-terrorism - What Austria can learn from them" was the topic of the 2nd Autumn Symposium, to which the Director General for Public Security at the Ministry of the Interior, Franz Ruf, the Ambassador of the State of Israel, Mordechai Rodgold, and the Rector of the University of Continuing Education Krems, Friedrich Faulhammer, had invited participants on 20 October 2022 in Vienna.

"With the involvement of specialists from science, research and business, we can make more comprehensive assessments of the situation and react more adequately to threat scenarios," Ruf emphasised at the opening of the autumn symposium.

The Director General added: "The current crises, the war in Ukraine, the Corona pandemic, which is still ongoing, but also the increased migration movements to Austria, will be of particular concern to us in the future."

Ruf emphasised, "The State Protection and Intelligence Directorate and the provincial offices in the provincial police directorates have done high-quality work since December 2021, we have gained considerable trust internationally."

The Director General added: "And nationally, we will push the process of reshaping and expanding the Directorate and the Provincial Offices with all our might."

The Israeli Ambassador underlined that the fight against terrorism is an essential task in the pursuit of peace and stressed the common values such as democracy, freedom and the rule of law, which Israel and Austria share and must also defend.

In meinem Beitrag habe ich über die gemeinsamen Werte wie Demokratie, Freiheit und Rechtsstaatlichkeit gesprochen, die Israel und Österreich teilen und die wir auch gemeinsam schützen und verteidigen müssen.



Fotos: Thomas Cerny, LPD Wien — Mordechai D. Rodgold (@RodgoldMD) October 24, 2022

In addition to the Director General for Public Security, Dr. Franz Ruf, and the Director of the Directorate of State Protection and Intelligence, Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, the Ambassador of the State of Israel, Mordechai Rodgold, and the Director of the University of Continuing Education Krems, Friedrich Faulhammer, were present.

Participants in the panel discussion were Omar Haijawi-Pirchner, Prof. Boaz Ganor, Ph.D., Founder and Executive Director of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) and holder of the Ronald S. Lauder Chair for Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya, Israel, and Dr. Nicolas Stockhammer, Political Scientist with a focus on Security Policy - Extremism and Terrorism Research at the University of Continuing Education Krems.

