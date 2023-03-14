Minister Schallenberg Welcomed Bolivias Vice President David Choquehuanca
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has met with Bolivian Vice President David Choquehuanca. Together they talked about the good relations between the two countries and the consequences of the Russian aggression on Ukraine.
On March 13, Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg received Bolivia's Vice President David Choquehuanca, who was a guest in Vienna on the occasion of the 66th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The talks focused on the expansion of economic relations between the two countries and the global impact of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.
The good relations between Austria and Bolivia have a long tradition. Foreign Minister Schallenberg therefore particularly emphasized Austria's interest in expanding economic contacts. Austria attaches great importance to the preservation of an intact environment, which, among other things, provides the basis for tourism - an important economic factor in both countries. The Doppelmayr ropeway network in La Paz, for example, which is recognized worldwide as a prime example of sustainable public transport, is an Austrian flagship project.
However, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is having a massive economic impact on all regions of the world, including South America, where inflation is causing energy and food prices to skyrocket in many places. In light of Russia's threats to use nuclear weapons in violation of international law, Foreign Minister Schallenberg expressed his appreciation for Bolivia's ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW). This step is more important than ever given the worsening of the political climate, affirmed Foreign Minister Schallenberg, who hopes for continued good cooperation between Austria and Bolivia.