Minister Edtstadler Pushes for Registration of Migrants in Hungary
Austrian Minister of Europe Karoline Edtstadler pushes for the initial registration of migrants in Hungary before they enter Austria. This is seen as a preemptive measure against the rising numbers of illegal migrants in Austria.
Europe Minister Karoline Edtstadler insists that migrants who come to Austria via Hungary should also be registered by Hungary. "I have never made a secret of the fact that all states must comply with applicable EU law, including Hungary," said Edtstadler in an interview with APA, according to Kurier.
According to ORF, she said that people come to us "from Hungary via different routes, some also via Romania and Bulgaria, and are not yet registered, although they have traveled through one or maybe even several Schengen countries,". "Here we are committed to ensuring that every state complies with this EU law and that registrations are made."
"When it comes to the question of migration and asylum policy, there is only one answer. It can only be one based on solidarity, together. I don't let anyone out of their duty to comply with the applicable laws," said Edtstadler about the registration obligation. This appeal was certainly launched toward Hungary. "On the other hand, of course, you also have to see that we are now implementing joint actions with the Hungarians, where, for example, mixed patrols on Hungarian territory stop those people who are not yet registered. And I assume that everything here is also EU - is processed by the law." She further stated, according to Vienna.at.
Because of the increase in irregular migration, Austria has vetoed the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the border-free Schengen area. The federal government argued that there were more than 100,000 illegal border crossings into Austria this year, 75,000 of which were not registered, according to ORF.