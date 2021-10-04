Sponsored Content
Military Surveillance of 50 Embassies in Vienna Still Required
The Austrian Council of Ministers has extended the cooperation between the military and the police for protecting the embassies in Vienna to help relieve the police during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more about the cooperation and what Austrian Interior Minister Nehammer and Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner said about its extension.
Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer (mid-right) and Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner (mid-left) with members of the police and military at the French embassy in Vienna. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Gerd Pachauer
The Austrian Council of Ministers decided to extend the cooperation between the military and the police for protecting embassies in Vienna until 30 November 2021.
The goal of the cooperation is to relieve the police as the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues. …
