Meet the New Permanent Representative of Guatemala to the International Organizations in Vienna

Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales, Guatemala's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales, the new permanent representative of Guatemala to the International Organizations in Vienna.

HE Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales (l.), Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guatemala, presents his credentials to the Executive Secretary of the CTBTO, Rob Floyd (r.). / Picture: © CTBTO / Flickr [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)]

Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales is the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guatemala to the International Organizations in Vienna. Therefore he represents Guatemala to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and many more.

Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales is an experienced career diplomat with more than 40 years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of Guatemala to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Fathi Waly.

In addition, he is the designated Ambassador to Austria. So far, Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales has always worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in top positions. In addition to his diplomatic career he taught, from 1988 to 1992, international law and international relations at the University Rafael Landívar. In 2003 he taught at the Universidad Francisco Marroquín. From 1990 to 1993, he was a consultant for the Asociación del Café de Guatemala, a coffee producers and traders association.

Mr. Skinner-Klée presented his credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd and IAEA Chief  Rafael Grossi. Skinner-Klée is well-versed in the world of diplomacy, especially in international law and multilateral diplomacy.

Mr. Skinner-Klée is a lawyer and a diplomat. He has acquired expertise in several areas of international law, including diplomatic immunity, treaty law and international economic law.

Mr. Skinner-Klée holds a degree in law and social studies from Rafael Landívar University in Guatemala, a master’s degree from Columbia University in New York, and a diploma in international relations from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C.

Throughout his career, Mr. Skinner-Klée has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Date of Birth: 1957 in Guatemala City
Education:
1984
 Degree in law and social studies, Rafael Landívar University in Guatemala
1985
 Master of Laws, Columbia University in New York
1988
 Diploma in international relations, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington D.C.
Career History:
Since 1985–1987 Legal Advisor and Alternate Permanent Representative to the United Nations - Embassy of Guatemala to the United States
Since 1985–1987 Alternate Delegate - Minister Counsellor - Permanent Mission of Guatemala to the Organization of American States
Since 1988–1992 Lecturer in international law and international relations at the University Rafael Landívar
Since 1993-1998 Ambassador to Germany
Since 1998-2000 Ambassador to Canada
Since 2000-2003 Ambassador to Belize
Since 2003-2004 Ambassador to Honduras
Since 2004 Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs
Since 2004-2008 Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York
Since 2008-2012 Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States
Since 2012-2016 Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg and Head of Mission to the European Union
Since 2016-2019 Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York
Since 2019-2023 Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
Since Since 2023 Ambassador-Designate to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: English, German and Spanish
Family: Married, with five children

UNIS

