Meet the New Permanent Representative of Guatemala to the International Organizations in Vienna
Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales, Guatemala's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales, the new permanent representative of Guatemala to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales is the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Guatemala to the International Organizations in Vienna. Therefore he represents Guatemala to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and many more.
Welcome to the new Permanent Representative of #Guatemala Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales who presented his credentials today to the Director-General of #UNVienna @ghadafathiwaly - more ➡ https://t.co/3PpTEvKbl5 pic.twitter.com/jgmY58hObW— UN Vienna (@UN_Vienna) February 23, 2023
Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales is an experienced career diplomat with more than 40 years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of Guatemala to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Fathi Waly.
In addition, he is the designated Ambassador to Austria. So far, Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales has always worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in top positions. In addition to his diplomatic career he taught, from 1988 to 1992, international law and international relations at the University Rafael Landívar. In 2003 he taught at the Universidad Francisco Marroquín. From 1990 to 1993, he was a consultant for the Asociación del Café de Guatemala, a coffee producers and traders association.
Mr. Skinner-Klée presented his credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd and IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi. Skinner-Klée is well-versed in the world of diplomacy, especially in international law and multilateral diplomacy.
We support #Guatemala on a range of peaceful #NuclearScience applications—from fighting insect pests & enhancing agriculture, soil & water management, to achieving #CancerCare4All & providing COVID assistance. Welcome to Vienna, Amb. Jorge Skinner-Klée Arenales. pic.twitter.com/Bh4QZknzk2— Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) December 12, 2022
Mr. Skinner-Klée is a lawyer and a diplomat. He has acquired expertise in several areas of international law, including diplomatic immunity, treaty law and international economic law.
Mr. Skinner-Klée holds a degree in law and social studies from Rafael Landívar University in Guatemala, a master’s degree from Columbia University in New York, and a diploma in international relations from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C.
Throughout his career, Mr. Skinner-Klée has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|1957 in Guatemala City
|Education:
|1984
|Degree in law and social studies, Rafael Landívar University in Guatemala
|1985
|Master of Laws, Columbia University in New York
|1988
|Diploma in international relations, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington D.C.
|Career History:
|Since 1985–1987
|Legal Advisor and Alternate Permanent Representative to the United Nations - Embassy of Guatemala to the United States
|Since 1985–1987
|Alternate Delegate - Minister Counsellor - Permanent Mission of Guatemala to the Organization of American States
|Since 1988–1992
|Lecturer in international law and international relations at the University Rafael Landívar
|Since 1993-1998
|Ambassador to Germany
|Since 1998-2000
|Ambassador to Canada
|Since 2000-2003
|Ambassador to Belize
|Since 2003-2004
|Ambassador to Honduras
|Since 2004
|Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs
|Since 2004-2008
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York
|Since 2008-2012
|Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States
|Since 2012-2016
|Ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg and Head of Mission to the European Union
|Since 2016-2019
|Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York
|Since 2019-2023
|Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
|Since Since 2023
|Ambassador-Designate to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages:
|English, German and Spanish
|Family:
|Married, with five children