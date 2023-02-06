Meet the New Permanent Representative of Argentina to the International Organizations in Vienna
Holger Federico Martinsen, Argentina's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Holger Federico Martinsen, the new permanent representative of Argentina to the International Organizations in Vienna.
Holger Federico Martinsen is the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Argentina to the International Organizations in Vienna. Therefore he represents Argentina to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and many more.
Holger Federico Martinsen is an experienced career diplomat with more than 30 years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of Argentina to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Fathi Waly.
In addition he is the designatet Ambassador to Austria. It is his first service as a bilateral ambassador for his country abroad. So far, Holger Federico Martinsen has always worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in top positions.
#Argentina's Amb Holger Federico Martinsen presented his credentials to CTBTO's ES at our HQ. @_RobFloyd conveyed his appreciation to for its support & for hosting 9 IMS stations, the largest no. in any LAC country. They also discussed boosting collaboration through #NDCs4All. pic.twitter.com/5w9UbkpoiL— CTBTO (@CTBTO) February 3, 2023
Mr. Martinsen presented his credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd. Martinsen is well-versed in the world of diplomacy, especially in international law and arbitration, but this is his first post as an ambassador and second post as permanent representative for his country.
Holger Federico Martinsen is a lawyer and a diplomat. He has acquired expertise in several areas of international law, including diplomatic immunity, treaty law and international economic law.
Mr. Martinsen graduated from the University of Buenos Aires with a law degree in 1985. In January 1989, he graduated from the Institute of Argentine Foreign Service. Since then, he has been in the diplomatic service of Argentina. Since 1990, he has been an Associate Professor of public international law at the University of Buenos Aires.
Throughout his career, Mr. Martinsen has served in various capacities.
|Curriculum Vitae:
|Date of Birth:
|1961 in Buenos Aires
|Education:
|1985
|Law Degree, University of Buenos Aires
|1989
|Graduated from the Institute of the Argentine Foreign Service
|Career History:
|Since 1989-1991
|Office of the Legal Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship
|Since 1991-1995
|Arbitration Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship
|Since 1995-2001
|Permanent Mission of Argentina to the United Nations
|Since 2001
|Office of the Special Representative for the South Atlantic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship
|Since 2001-2006
|Legal Officer, Office of the Legal Advisor, Ministry of Foreign affairs and Worship
|Since 2003-2015
|Alternate Representative of the Ministry to the Federal Fisheries Council
|Since 2009-2015
|Deputy Director General, Office of the Legal Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship
|Since 2015-2020
|Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization and Consul General in the United Kingdom
|Since 2020 - 2022
|Legal Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship
|Since Since 2022
|Ambassador-Designate to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
|Diplomatic Rank:
|Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
|Languages:
|English, Spanish
|Family:
|Married, with three children