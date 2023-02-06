Meet the New Permanent Representative of Argentina to the International Organizations in Vienna

PeopleDiplomats ♦ Published: Yesterday; 19:32 ♦ (Vindobona)

Holger Federico Martinsen, Argentina's new permanent representative, presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Ghada Waly. Meet Ambassador Holger Federico Martinsen, the new permanent representative of Argentina to the International Organizations in Vienna.

The Permanent Representative of the Argentine Republic, HE Holger Federico Martinsen (l.), presents his credentials to the Executive Secretary of the CTBTO. / Picture: © CTBTO / Flickr [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)]

Holger Federico Martinsen is the new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Argentina to the International Organizations in Vienna. Therefore he represents Argentina to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations Office at Vienna, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and many more.

Holger Federico Martinsen is an experienced career diplomat with more than 30 years of experience. The new Permanent Representative of Argentina to the United Nations (Vienna) recently presented his credentials to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Ghada Fathi Waly.

In addition he is the designatet Ambassador to Austria. It is his first service as a bilateral ambassador for his country abroad. So far, Holger Federico Martinsen has always worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in top positions.

Mr. Martinsen presented his credentials also to CTBTO Chief Robert Floyd. Martinsen is well-versed in the world of diplomacy, especially in international law and arbitration, but this is his first post as an ambassador and second post as permanent representative for his country.

Holger Federico Martinsen is a lawyer and a diplomat. He has acquired expertise in several areas of international law, including diplomatic immunity, treaty law and international economic law.

Mr. Martinsen graduated from the University of Buenos Aires with a law degree in 1985. In January 1989, he graduated from the Institute of Argentine Foreign Service. Since then, he has been in the diplomatic service of Argentina. Since 1990, he has been an Associate Professor of public international law at the University of Buenos Aires.

Throughout his career, Mr. Martinsen has served in various capacities.

Curriculum Vitae:
Date of Birth: 1961 in Buenos Aires
Education:
1985
 Law Degree, University of Buenos Aires
1989
 Graduated from the Institute of the Argentine Foreign Service
Career History:
Since 1989-1991 Office of the Legal Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship
Since 1991-1995 Arbitration Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship
Since 1995-2001 Permanent Mission of Argentina to the United Nations
Since 2001 Office of the Special Representative for the South Atlantic, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship
Since 2001-2006 Legal Officer, Office of the Legal Advisor, Ministry of Foreign affairs and Worship
Since 2003-2015 Alternate Representative of the Ministry to the Federal Fisheries Council
Since 2009-2015 Deputy Director General, Office of the Legal Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship
Since 2015-2020 Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization and Consul General in the United Kingdom
Since 2020 - 2022 Legal Adviser, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship
Since Since 2022 Ambassador-Designate to Austria and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna
Diplomatic Rank: Ambassador to Austria, Ambassador to the UN and the International Organizations in Vienna
Languages: English, Spanish
Family: Married, with three children

UNIS

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Meet the New Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative of Thailand to the United Nations in Vienna (December 23, 2022)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Honduras to the United Nations in Vienna (December 6, 2022)
Meet the New Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the International Organizations in Vienna (December 1, 2022)
Read More
UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, Robert Floyd, Public Diplomacy, IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency, Holger Federico Martinsen, Ghada Fathi Waly, CTBTO - Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization, Argentina
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter