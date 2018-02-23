Meet the New Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in Austria: Juan Bautista Sunye Mendia

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in Austria: Juan Bautista Sunye Mendia / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei

The former ambassador Mr. Carnero Fernandez was replaced in October 2017 by Mr. Juan Bautista Sunye Mendia.

Born in 1956 in Madrid, he graduated in Law and entered the Diplomatic Career in 1986.

Mr. Juan Bautista Sunye Mendia has been assigned to the Spanish diplomatic representations in Germany, the United States and Denmark.

He was deputy general director of Protocol, Chancellery and Orders, and head of the Protocol and Ceremonial Unit of the State in the Protocol Department of the Ministry of the Presidency, advisory member and, later, head of the Cabinet of the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.

He has been deputy general director in the Ambassador Introducer Unit 2012 and later Ambassador Introducer until his current appointment in Vienna.