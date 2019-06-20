Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of the Holy See to Austria: H.E. Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Dr. Pedro Lopéz Quintana
Published: Yesterday; 16:43 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of of the Holy See to Austria, H.E. Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Dr. Pedro Lopéz Quintana presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with his letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg.
Ambassador of the Holy See, Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Pedro Lopez Quintana. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Karlovits, Bauer und Heinschink / HBF
On June 14, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Holy See to Austria, H.E. Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Dr. Pedro Lopéz Quintana to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of his letter of accreditation.
