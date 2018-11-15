Sponsored
Article Tools

Meet the New Ambassador of Georgia to Austria and to the United Nations in Vienna: H.E. Mr. David Dondua

Published: November 15, 2018; 17:03 · (Vindobona)

The new Ambassador of Georgia to Austria and to the United Nations in Vienna, H.E. Mr. David Dondua presented the United Nations Office at Vienna's Director-General Yury Fedotov with his letter of accreditation.

Ambassador of Georgia to Austria and to the United Nations in Vienna: H.E. Mr. David Dondua / Picture: © Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia

The new Permanent Representative of Georgia to the United Nations (Vienna), David Dondua, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.

Born in 1959, David Dondua is a career foreign service officer.

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1993. He has held the diplomatic rank of…

This article includes a total of 348 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Georgia, UN United Nations, UNOV United Nations Office at Vienna, David Dondua, UNIS United Nations Information Service, Yury Fedotov
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2018
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter