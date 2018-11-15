Sponsored
Meet the New Ambassador of Georgia to Austria and to the United Nations in Vienna: H.E. Mr. David Dondua
Published: November 15, 2018; 17:03 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of Georgia to Austria and to the United Nations in Vienna, H.E. Mr. David Dondua presented the United Nations Office at Vienna's Director-General Yury Fedotov with his letter of accreditation.
Ambassador of Georgia to Austria and to the United Nations in Vienna: H.E. Mr. David Dondua / Picture: © Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia
The new Permanent Representative of Georgia to the United Nations (Vienna), David Dondua, presented his credentials today to the Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna (UNOV), Yury Fedotov.
Born in 1959, David Dondua is a career foreign service officer.
He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1993. He has held the diplomatic rank of…
