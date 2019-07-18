Sponsored
Meet the Ambassador of the Plurinational State of Bolivia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Nardi Elizabeth Suxo Iturry
Published: July 18, 2019; 09:29 · (Vindobona)
The new Ambassador of the Plurinational State of Bolivia (Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia) to Austria, H.E. Ms. Nardi Elizabeth Suxo Iturry presented Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen with her letter of accreditation at the Vienna Hofburg. Nardi Suxo is also the new Permanent Representative of Bolivia to the United Nations and the other international organizations in vienna.
The new Ambassador of the Plurinational State of Bolivia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Nardi Elizabeth Suxo Iturry / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Lisa Kapici and Carina Karlovits / HBF
On May 22, 2019, Nardi Suxo was appointed in a reserved session by the Bolivian Senate as Bolivia's ambassador to Austria.
On June 2, 2019, she was sworn in as ambassador by Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary Rodríguez.
On July 10, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Plurinational State of Bolivia…
