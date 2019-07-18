Meet the Ambassador of the Plurinational State of Bolivia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Nardi Elizabeth Suxo Iturry

The new Ambassador of the Plurinational State of Bolivia to Austria: H.E. Ms. Nardi Elizabeth Suxo Iturry / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Lisa Kapici and Carina Karlovits / HBF

On May 22, 2019, Nardi Suxo was appointed in a reserved session by the Bolivian Senate as Bolivia's ambassador to Austria.

On June 2, 2019, she was sworn in as ambassador by Bolivian Foreign Minister Diego Pary Rodríguez.

On July 10, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Plurinational State of Bolivia…