Meet Austria's New Minister of Finance Eduard Müller

Mr. Eduard Müller is Secretary of the Treasury in the Austrian Federal Government Bierlein. / Picture: © BMF - Federal Ministry of Finance - Bundesministerium für Finanzen / Wilke / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

Dipl.-Kfm. Eduard Müller, MBA graduated from high school in 1981.

He then worked as a tax auditor at the tax office until 1994.

In 1994 he moved to the Financial Directorate in Vienna and finally to the Ministry of Finance in 1997.

From 2001 to 2005 he was project manager for the reform of the financial administration and from 2002 to 2013 group manager for the management of the tax and customs administration in the Ministry of Finance.

In November 2013, he became Managing Director of Linde Verlag, where he is also the author of specialist publications on tax law.

In October 2015, Finance Minister Hans Jörg Schelling took him back to the ministry as Head of Section. Since then he has headed Section I, which is responsible for financial administration, management and services.

In 2015, Müller also became Federal Chairman of the Audit Commission for Tax Consultants in the Chamber of Public Accountants and Tax Advisors and Deputy Secretary General in the Ministry of Finance.

In 1989 he began studying economics at the Fernuniversität Hagen, graduating with a degree in business administration in 1994.

In 2012 he also obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA).