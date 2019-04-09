McDonald's Austria: Record Year for System Catering Market Leader

Strategic investments in a new service culture secured another record year for the industry's largest employer. / Picture: © Wikipedia / ChadPerez49

In 2019, the company is investing in restaurant experience and service comfort for its more than 400,000 guests daily and plans to expand table service throughout Austria as well as McDelivery in other provincial capitals. In addition, McDonald's announces product innovations in the premium segments, Veggie and McCafé.

In addition to the reintroduction of McMenüs, the strategic focus on a flexible, family-friendly service culture with table service and guest attendants, the bonus club myMcDonald's and McDelivery was decisive for the successful development of the first full financial year under Managing Director Isabelle Kuster.

About McDonald's Austria:

McDonald's Austria currently operates 194 restaurants and employs 9,600 people. The company generated a turnover of 674 million euros in 2018. Around 70 percent of the raw materials used for the entire product range come from Austria and McDonald's is the largest gastronomy partner of Austrian agriculture.