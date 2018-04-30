Aristocratic Wertheim Palace in New Splendour

Austria's oldest McDonald's store is located on the ground floor of the Wertheim Palace / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Ledl [CC BY-SA 3.0]

The palace is divided into three halls, which can be adapted to various event forms and needs in terms of space, use and equipment thanks to innovative partition elements and movable stages.



Wertheim Hall (500 m²): The Wertheim Hall is the largest hall and impresses with its unique design elements, sound and lighting technology as well as its three innovative and fully air-conditioned areas.



Grey Theatre Hall (100 m²): The Grey Theatre Hall impresses with its historical background and its breathtaking ceiling construction. The Grey Theatre was directed by the court actress Valerie Grey at the end of the 19th century. Grey was the daughter of a Hungarian general and belonged to the ensemble of the K.u.K. Hofburg Theatre.



Canova Hall (100 m²): The Canova Hall is located on the ground floor and is equipped with projection facilities. This room is particularly suitable for press conferences.



History



Commissioned by the industrialist Franz Freiherr von Wertheim, the palace was built by Heinrich Freiherr von Ferstel between 1864 and 1868.



Wertheim was a so-called ring road baron, who from modest circumstances made it to a multimillionaire with the production of tools and cigarette paper, but above all fireproof and burglar-proof safes. He wished to document his ascent in an adequate palace.



The architect Ferstel faced a difficult task. Ferstel, who from 1863 worked on the construction of the Archduke-Ludwig Viktor Palace opposite, was commissioned with the overall planning of Schwarzenbergplatz; his concept was to create a generous architectural framework for the Schwarzenberg Monument. In the façade design of the two palaces conceived as counterparts, Ferstel indicated the social differentiation of the client (high nobility / grand bourgeoisie) with fine empathy.



The palace forms the prominent cornerstone of Schwarzenbergplatz towards the Ringstrasse. The building is a five-storey residential palace, which is free on three sides.



In 1910 the palace was converted into an office building.



In 1914 it was converted into a hotel, but has long since become an office building again.



Later the Turkish embassy was also located here for a while.



On 27 July 1977, the first Austrian McDonald's store opened on the ground floor of the palace.



Address:

Schwarzenbergplatz 17/Carinthian Ring 18

1010 Vienna

Austria