Ladder to Heaven Shines on Top of St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna
An art installation by Billi Thanner will shine from the top of St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna starting on Easter Sunday. The "Ladder to Heaven" stands for "the ascent and descent between heaven and earth" and will shine every night until May 31.
From the top of the St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna there will be shining a so-called "leader to heaven". / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)
A proverbial ladder to heaven can be admired in and around St. Stephen's Cathedral in Vienna from the Easter weekend. The art installation "Himmelsleiter" (German for "ladder to heaven") by Billi Thanner starts.
The art installation lets a ladder above the baptistery grow …
