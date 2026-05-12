Italy in Vienna: Between Press Freedom and the Protection of the Alps

The Italian diplomatic mission in Vienna is championing the cornerstones of a free and sustainable democratic society through a photo exhibition on press freedom and a research summit on the protection of the Alps. / Picture: © Italian and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona.org

This spring has been packed with events for the Permanent Mission of Italy in Vienna, which has transformed the city into a hub for ethical and scientific reflection. From the defense of democratic values to the protection of Alpine biodiversity, Italy’s commitment underscores the crucial role of international cooperation at the heart of Europe.

A Tribute to Truth: The “Safeguarding Press Freedom” Exhibition

The photographic exhibition, opened with the idea “Safeguarding Press Freedom: Protecting Journalists, Defending Democracy” brought the challenges facing the media globally to the attention of the diplomatic community of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe). The initiative, organized in collaboration with the ANSA news agency, is not only a celebration of press freedom but also an act of remembrance.

The exhibition was dedicated in particular to journalists killed in the line of duty, tying in with the new national commemorative day established by the Italian Parliament. During the opening, it was noted that without free and pluralistic information, resilient societies cannot exist. Italy sought to reaffirm the commitments made in the 2018 Milan Decision, adopted during the Italian OSCE Chairmanship, which establishes the safety of media workers as a pillar of collective security.

The safety of journalists is constantly monitored by the OSCE. According to recent data, threats are not only physical but also include cyberattacks and legal harassment known as SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation).

Science and Politics for the White Giant: “The Alps, Shared Mountains”

A few days earlier, the Italian Embassy celebrated the Day of Italian Research in the World (GDRIM) 2026 with a focus on sustainability. The event, titled “The Alps, Shared Mountains,” highlighted the need for a cross-border policy to protect Europe’s most important mountain range.

With Italy holding the presidency of the Alpine Convention in 2026—coinciding with the 35th anniversary of its signing—the event highlighted the work of Italian and Austrian researchers. Among the key speakers, Prof. Francesco Frati presented the National Biodiversity Future Center, a flagship project funded by NextGenerationEU, which studies how to mitigate the impact of climate change on high-altitude ecosystems.

The Alpine Convention is the world’s first legally binding international treaty for the protection of a mountain region. Current studies show that the Alps are warming at twice the global average rate, making scientific cooperation more urgent than ever.

A Bridge Between the Present and the Future

Although these two events take place in different fields, they share a common thread: the protection of fragile assets. Whether it concerns the life of a journalist in a conflict zone or a retreating Alpine glacier, Italian diplomacy in Vienna continues to promote solutions based on dialogue and scientific expertise.

The event in the Alps featured prominent figures such as Ambassador Giovanni Pugliese and the Vice Rector of the University of Vienna, Manuela Baccarini, demonstrating that the academic bond between Italy and Austria is stronger today than ever before.

Italian Embassy in Vienna

Italian MFA