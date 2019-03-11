Is Benko's Chrysler Deal in the Big Apple a Bargain?

The Chrysler Building - In 2008 the Abu Dhabi Investment Council purchased a 90 percent stake in the building for USD 800 million. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Armstrongg [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

The two investors have an equal stake in a joint venture that will acquire the tower.

The owners of New York’s iconic Chrysler Building, Abu Dhabi Investment Council (90%) and real estate firm Tishman Speyer (10%) have agreed to sell the art deco tower for a fraction of what they paid for it in 2008.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Council, which purchased a 90 percent stake in the building for USD 800 million, and real estate firm Tishman Speyer, which owned the other 10 percent, are letting the skyscraper go for the bargain price of about USD 150 million.

One reason for the low price is that it doesn’t include the land the building sits on, according to The Wall Street Journal and Huffington Post.

A local school owns the ground and leases it to the building owners.

In 2018, the rent was USD 32.5 million. It will increase to USD 41 million a year in 2028.

The Chrysler Building is an Art Deco-style skyscraper located on the East Side of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

The building, one of the most recognizable skyscrapers in New York, has appeared in a number of movies, including “Spider-Man,” “Men in Black 3″ and “The Wiz.”

At 318.9 m, the structure was the world's tallest building for 11 months before it was surpassed by the Empire State Building in 1931.

It is still the tallest brick building in the world with a steel framework.

As of 2018, the Chrysler is the eighth-tallest building in the city, tied with The New York Times Building. It is located at the intersection of 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue in the Turtle Bay neighborhood of Manhattan.

Neither RFR Holdings or Signa Holding, nor Tishman Speyer responded to requests for comment.