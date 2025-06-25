Iran Threatens to Suspend Cooperation with IAEA: Escalation in Nuclear Dispute Feared

The draft law, which still needs the approval of the powerful Guardian Council and the Security Council led by religious leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as reported by ORF, stipulates that no IAEA inspectors will be allowed into the country until the security of Iran's nuclear facilities is guaranteed.

Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf justified this step by demanding that the IAEA condemn attacks by the US and Israel on nuclear facilities and recognize Iran's nuclear program. This is a clear allusion to past incidents and ongoing tensions with the United States and Israel, which view Iran's nuclear program with suspicion.

The Iranian leadership accuses the IAEA of failing to fulfill its obligations and of having become a political tool. This directly contradicts the IAEA's repeated accusations that Iran is violating its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty with its nuclear program. Iran, on the other hand, vehemently denies seeking nuclear weapons and insists on the purely civilian nature of its nuclear program.

According to current information from the IAEA, inspectors are still in Iran. A potential suspension of cooperation would mean that these inspectors would be expelled from the country, making any independent verification of Iran's nuclear program impossible. This would further heighten the international community's concerns about possible covert activities by Iran.

Relations between Iran and the IAEA have been marked by mistrust and tension for years. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, to which Iran is a signatory, obliges the country to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes under the supervision of the IAEA. However, the discovery of undeclared nuclear materials and limited inspection capabilities have repeatedly led to conflicts.

Observers fear that the Iranian parliament's latest decision could further complicate efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA). The US withdrew from this agreement under the Trump administration, prompting Iran to gradually deviate from its commitments.

The international community now faces the challenge of preventing an escalation and persuading Iran to comply with its international obligations. A complete suspension of cooperation with the IAEA would not only severely limit transparency regarding Iran's nuclear program, but could also lead to further isolation of the country and exacerbate regional tensions.

Austria increases security measures and consults with IAEA chief

Given the recent escalation in the Middle East and the U.S. military intervention to prevent Iran's nuclear weapons program, Austria has stepped up its security measures in the country. This was confirmed by Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) in Vienna, as reported by ORF, and he is meeting with IAEA chief Rafael Grossi. The increased security measures particularly affect international, American, and Israeli institutions, as well as individuals at particular risk.

As already mentioned, the Federal Crisis Security Cabinet met in Vienna at the Federal Chancellery, together with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The Austrian government also convened the National Security Council in parliament to inform the parliamentary parties about the current security situation and discuss possible conclusions. These measures underscore Austria's concern about regional developments and the importance of the IAEA in this critical phase.

IAEA

Iranian Permanent Mission to the UN in Vienna