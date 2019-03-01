InvestInAustria - Business Location Initiative Creates Jobs and Prosperity

In the picture (from left to right) Government spokesman Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Federal Minister Norbert Hofer, Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Federal Minister Margarete Schramböck. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Dragan Tatic

The #InvestInAustria location initiative launched by the Federal Government in the previous year was successfully continued at Schönbrunn Palace.

"Companies decide to invest because the general conditions are good. This is always an overall package of several factors and Austria has a starting advantage here with its high quality of life. With an active location policy, the Federal Government is making an important contribution to creating more jobs and prosperity in the country. The Federal Government's concentrated commitment is also a clear sign that we see companies not as enemies but as partners and that location policy is anchored at the highest level. This commitment is paying off, as shown by the three new investment decisions we were able to bring to Austria around the event," said Minister of Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck.

In the run-up to the event, three new investments with a total investment volume of 30 million euros were fixed:

Heitec AG, a provider of automation and electronics solutions, is building a technology centre in Ardagger, Lower Austria, for more than five million euros and will increase its workforce by around 70 jobs.

Port Energy Logistic, a company offering clean disposal solutions for sea and inland waterway transport, plans to create a total of 60 new jobs in Austria. Planned projects include the construction of power barges for the African market, research and development of environmentally friendly engines for shipping and the construction of plastic waste collection vessels and Ocean Waste Recover System.

The Polish company Lasertec (which produces laser technologies for industry) invests 2.5 million euros and creates ten new jobs in Austria.

Schramböck highlighted the planned tax reform, the availability of skilled workers, research and digitisation as key positive location factors.

"With an R&D rate of 3.19 percent of GDP, Austria ranks second in the EU. The research premium, which was raised to 14 percent in 2018, makes an important contribution to making Austria even more attractive as a business location for research. With DigitalAustria, Austria has also declared digitisation to be the focus of the entire government. Both the economy and the population benefit from this in the long term," says Schramböck, convinced of the advantages of the Austrian market.

"Today's conference is a successful format and, with over 100 CEOs from 16 countries, its aim is to attract more investment to Austria, create jobs in our country and strengthen our business location," said Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at Schönbrunn Palace.

According to the Chancellor, the first event had already resulted in investments of around 380 million euros and the creation of around 450 jobs in Austria.

Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache added that "it is important to continue the dialogue with business that began last year and to further optimise the framework conditions for a flourishing business location".

Sebastian Kurz also referred to the "economically very challenging times" and stressed that "we are experiencing that international competition is tough and changing rapidly. As an export-oriented country, it is important for Austria that we make every effort to remain internationally competitive. But it is also necessary to point out what Austria as a location has to offer," explained the Federal Chancellor.

Austria as an attractive location

According to Chancellor Kurz, the Federal Government is making every effort to take suitable, innovative measures to ensure that Austria remains competitive, for example in the areas of deregulation, flexible working hours, faster approval procedures and the location development law. As examples, he cited the reform of the red-white-red card concerning highly qualified skilled workers and the avoidance of so-called gold-plating, the overfulfilment of EU standards.

"With the reduction of the tax and contribution ratio, we are focusing on relief in our country - for working people as well as for companies - and on investments in the right areas such as education, research and development," stressed Sebastian Kurz. In the field of research and development, Austria ranks second in Europe with an R&D rate of 3.2 percent. "We strive to be attractive as a location. It is therefore necessary to advertise it and make it clear to the international decision-makers why investments in Austria are worthwhile for them", the Chancellor confirmed. Austria convinces through stability and legal certainty. The Vice-Chancellor added that "as a small and open economy in the heart of Europe, our country offers a good infrastructure. This needs to be ensured and further improved". Reliable framework conditions for companies, legal security, well-trained specialists, social peace and security are therefore important location factors.

Promoting the networking of companies

"Companies do not decide to invest in a country because there are beautiful lakes or mountains, but because the framework conditions are good and because there is a reliable partner in the government," said Federal Minister Margarete Schramböck in her opening statement. The entrepreneur is often an enemy; the Federal Government therefore clearly focuses on the jobs and future opportunities that companies offer.

An event of this kind is unique in Europe, as it offers international companies the opportunity to hold talks with members of the German government and to build up networks. "Our task is to provide companies with the best possible support," said the Federal Minister. "It is also important for us to create a corporate platform so that companies can network better with one another.

Modern and simplified administration

In the Vice-Chancellor's area of responsibility, the civil service, further reform steps would also be taken to modernise the administration: "We do not need to shy away from the comparison in the OECD here, because in almost all areas of state administration we spend less than other industrialised countries". With the development of the digital platform oesterreich.gv.at, "in the medium term, the 10 most important official channels could be completed with a single click," Strache said. "The administration should come to the citizens and the companies and not vice versa. Even business start-ups will then be even easier in the sense of the one-stop-shop principle," stressed the Vice-Chancellor. The implementation of these steps will be "worked on speedily".

Investments in infrastructure

Infrastructure Minister Norbert Hofer was confident that this year's event would once again be a "great success", as demonstrated by the great interest and active participation of the business community. The Federal Government was in favour of "economically and location-friendly" framework conditions in Austria. However, this was not to be equated with an anti-worker policy. The friendliness of the location would include less bureaucracy, well-trained employees, security and a well-developed infrastructure. Therefore, investments will continue to be made in the transport network and a good broadband connection. "Location friendliness is one of the great goals of this Federal Government and I would like to thank everyone for their excellent cooperation", Hofer concluded.

The results of the #InvestInAustria efforts will be taken up and followed up by the Austria Business Agency (ABA), the local settlement agency that accompanies companies throughout the entire investment process.