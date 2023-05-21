International Soldiers' Pilgrimage to Lourdes: Austrian Military Delegation for Peace
The 63rd International Soldiers' Pilgrimage to Lourdes is taking place under the motto "Let us build a church here". An Austrian delegation led by Military Bishop Werner Freistetter traveled to France with 289 pilgrims.
The focus is on common prayers for peace as well as exchange among the soldiers. Austria's Minister of Defense Klaudia Tanner emphasized the importance of the soldiers' pilgrimage to Lourdes. Lourdes is not only a place of encounter, but also a place of reflection and pause. Soldiers from all over the world and from different cultures meet here once a year to pray together for peace and to experience a cross-border bond. The international military community takes center stage and strengthens relations between armies and countries. The Soldier's Pilgrimage provides a unique platform for the exchange of ideas and experiences. This international gathering creates a special atmosphere of mutual understanding and respect. The Soldiers' Pilgrimage in Lourdes is a wonderful sign of solidarity.
The international opening ceremony included musical performances by the participating nations and the joint lighting of the international pilgrim candle. Other items on the program of the soldiers' pilgrimage included a tour of the "Holy District" and a joint church service with all Austrian pilgrims. This year, the military music of Styria accompanied the soldiers with numerous musical pieces during the pilgrimage to Lourdes.
A tradition since 1958
The soldiers' pilgrimage originated in 1958 from a joint peace initiative of French and German soldiers who had the desire to overcome existing differences through their common faith. Since its inception, the Austrian delegation has participated in the pilgrimage. Every year, several hundred participants from Austria make the journey. Today, the soldiers' pilgrimage to Lourdes is the largest peace rally of servicemen and women in the European armies.
Importance of the clergy in the Austrian Armed Forces
Military deans play an important role in the Austrian Armed Forces. Military deans are essential contacts for the religious care and moral support of servicemen and women in the Austrian Armed Forces. They contribute to the promotion of ethics, values, interreligious dialogue, and accompaniment in difficult situations to ensure holistic care for members of the Austrian Armed Forces.
The Austrian Armed Forces offer servicemen and women, regardless of their religious affiliation, the opportunity to fulfill their spiritual needs. Spiritual counseling is provided by military deans. There are military deans from various religious communities, including Catholic, Protestant, Orthodox, and Muslim clergy. They are available to servicemen and women and their families for pastoral counseling, religious rituals, church services, and other spiritual offerings.