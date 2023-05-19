Sponsored Content
International Ombudsman Institute Sets Sign of Solidarity with Ukraine and Discusses Future Projects
People › Politicians ♦ Published: May 19, 2023; 00:00 ♦ (Vindobona)
The annual meeting of the Board of Directors of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) was recently held in Vienna and featured a guest speaker from Ukraine. Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Human Rights Ombudsman, reported on the horrors of the Russian war of aggression and received the support of the IOI.
The International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) featured a Guest from Ukraine. / Picture: © Volksanwaltschaft / Photo Simonis
The board members from different parts of the world were warmly welcomed by IOI Secretary General Gaby Schwarz and the People's Advocate in Austria, who is also the IOI Secretary General. During the meeting, various topics were discussed, including the continuation of training for members and a support program for projects in the six regions of the IOI.
