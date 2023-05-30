International Narcotics Control Board Emphasizes Drug Control and Global Cooperation
The International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) successfully concluded its 137th session, which focused on monitoring the implementation of international drug control conventions and assessing the effectiveness of the global drug control system. The session, held in Vienna, also highlighted the significance of the licit trade in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursor chemicals in achieving health and welfare objectives as well as progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.
During the session, the INCB extensively reviewed the drug control situations in various countries, underlining the vital importance of ensuring the availability and accessibility of internationally controlled substances for medical purposes, even during emergency situations. The Board acknowledged the critical role these substances play in promoting health and well-being, aligning with the objectives of SDG 3, and fostering peace, justice, and strong institutions as per SDG 16.
Furthermore, the Board dedicated attention to the influence of the Internet and social media on drug trafficking and use. These discussions will be featured as a thematic chapter in the forthcoming INCB 2023 Annual Report, scheduled for release early next year. To enrich the dialogue, the INCB engaged with representatives from civil society, hearing diverse perspectives from eight individuals representing various sectors around the globe.
Collaboration with partner organizations was a key aspect of the session, with the Board holding consultations with esteemed entities such as the President of the Economic and Social Council, the Chair of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs, the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, and representatives from the World Health Organization and the World Customs Organization. These consultations fostered cooperation and shared insights to enhance drug control efforts.
Additionally, the Board reviewed its operational activities in the areas of precursors control and the Global Rapid Interdiction of Dangerous Substances (GRIDS) programs. These initiatives aim to assist Member States in preventing the diversion and trafficking of precursor chemicals, as well as dangerous non-medical synthetic opioids and new psychoactive substances. The INCB remains committed to providing training and awareness-raising activities through the GRIDS and INCB Learning programs, supporting Member States in effectively implementing the three drug control conventions and resolutions of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs.
With the successful conclusion of its 137th session, the International Narcotics Control Board solidifies its dedication to combating drug abuse, fostering global cooperation, and safeguarding public health. By addressing emerging challenges and working closely with international partners, the INCB continues to play a vital role in advancing drug control efforts worldwide.