Innsbruck's Old Town Boasts One of the Most Enchanting Small Christmas Markets in Europe

More+Events ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:23 ♦ (Vindobona)

Christmas Markets are a wonderful way to spend time with your family and friends during this wholesome period of the year. Sometimes it can be hard to choose the right one. However, there is one Christmas Market that stands out.

The Christmas Market in Innsbruck Old Town is Pretty Favored Across Europe. / Picture: © Simon Legner

Innsbruck Old Town Christmas Market has been named one of Europe's finest small Christmas markets by the global online travel media brand Travel Mag. According to the website, the following factors are essential for a Christmas market: quality items sold by stalls, local and regional seasonal specialties sold by stalls, a picturesque setting, a variety of festive entertainment, and festive flair.

The Christmas market in the old town is located in front of the Golden Roof and a little further down the Herzog-Friedrich-Straße (towards the Inn river embankment). In the market, right at the Golden Roof, the main Christmas tree of the city is installed.

The market in the old town is traditional, it is also the oldest, it has existed in this place since 1973, and the Christmas tree has been placed in front of the Golden Roof somewhere since the 1930s. At the fair, trade comes from 70 organized stalls-kiosks. In the center, the stage " Fairy Tale" is set up, on which performances and daily performances of musicians take place at 18:00.In addition, at 17:30 traditional live music sounds from the golden roof. To the sounds of live Austrian brass bands, you can savor freshly-made kiachlns (hot doughnuts), sugary toasted nuts, and gluhwein (mulled wine) this Christmas.

 

Trael Mag

Life Globe

Copyright © Vindobona. You may share using our article tools. Please don't cut articles from Vindobona and redistribute by email or post to the web.
Fast News Search
Related News
Pre-Christmas Period in Vienna: Christmas Market at the Vienna City Hall (November 27)
Vienna's Christmas Markets Get You in the Mood for Christmas (November 19, 2021)
The Christmas Season Has Come to Vienna: The 2021 Christ Child and Heart Tree (November 17, 2021)
Read More
Innsbruck Old Town Christmas Market, Innsbruck, gluhwein, https://www.vindobona.org/tag/, Christmas Market
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter