Innsbruck's Old Town Boasts One of the Most Enchanting Small Christmas Markets in Europe
Christmas Markets are a wonderful way to spend time with your family and friends during this wholesome period of the year. Sometimes it can be hard to choose the right one. However, there is one Christmas Market that stands out.
Innsbruck Old Town Christmas Market has been named one of Europe's finest small Christmas markets by the global online travel media brand Travel Mag. According to the website, the following factors are essential for a Christmas market: quality items sold by stalls, local and regional seasonal specialties sold by stalls, a picturesque setting, a variety of festive entertainment, and festive flair.
The Christmas market in the old town is located in front of the Golden Roof and a little further down the Herzog-Friedrich-Straße (towards the Inn river embankment). In the market, right at the Golden Roof, the main Christmas tree of the city is installed.
The market in the old town is traditional, it is also the oldest, it has existed in this place since 1973, and the Christmas tree has been placed in front of the Golden Roof somewhere since the 1930s. At the fair, trade comes from 70 organized stalls-kiosks. In the center, the stage " Fairy Tale" is set up, on which performances and daily performances of musicians take place at 18:00.In addition, at 17:30 traditional live music sounds from the golden roof. To the sounds of live Austrian brass bands, you can savor freshly-made kiachlns (hot doughnuts), sugary toasted nuts, and gluhwein (mulled wine) this Christmas.