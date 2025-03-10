Innovative Solutions for Inclusive Employment and ICT: The Zero Project Conference 2025 in Vienna

The Zero Project Conference 2025, held in Vienna, attracted over 1,000 participants from 90+ countries to promote inclusive employment and digital accessibility through 120 sessions and 360 speakers. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

From March 5 to 7, the Zero Project Conference 2025 took place at the United Nations Office in Vienna. For the 13th time, an international community of innovators, policymakers, and experts gathered to present and discuss new solutions for the inclusion of people with disabilities. Organized by the Essl Foundation in collaboration with the UN Office in Vienna (UNOV) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the conference has become a global platform that significantly influences progress in accessibility and social participation.

Inclusion as a Global Goal

This year’s event was held under the theme “Innovations for Employment and Digital Accessibility” and emphasized the urgency of making labor markets and digital technologies more accessible for people with disabilities. This aligns with preparations for the World Social Summit 2025, where the United Nations aims to reaffirm its commitment to “full and productive employment and decent work for all.” This objective was already highlighted in UN Resolution 78/261 and serves as the foundation for many of the initiatives presented.

Global Participation and Innovative Solutions

The significance of the conference is reflected in its high attendance: Over 1,000 experts from more than 90 countries traveled to Vienna to exchange their projects and experiences. Additionally, 360 speakers from 60 different countries participated in over 120 sessions, covering various aspects of inclusion. Particularly noteworthy is the first-time participation of Guinea and Guyana, whose innovative accessibility projects were recognized as Zero Project Awardees 2025.

“Employment is not just an economic necessity, but a human right,” emphasized Martin Essl, founder of the Essl Foundation. “Digital transformation presents an unprecedented opportunity to close gaps in accessibility and create a fairer society.”

Technology as a Key to Inclusion

The conference particularly highlighted the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), digital platforms, and assistive technologies for people with disabilities. Some of the outstanding innovations included:

AI-powered captioning for the deaf and hard of hearing, enabling live translations into various languages.

Screen reader technologies for blind and visually impaired individuals, enhancing access to digital content.

Universally designed software solutions, providing accessible user interfaces for businesses and public institutions.

Inclusive labor market programs, helping companies adapt their workplaces for people with disabilities and remove barriers in the recruitment process. “Innovative technologies are transforming employment opportunities for persons with disabilities, empowering them to reach their full potential,” said Ghada Waly, Director-General of UNOV and Executive Director of UNODC. “The Pact for the Future calls on us to harness emerging technologies to advance equity and inclusion.”

A Call for Global Collaboration

A central goal of the conference was to disseminate best practices worldwide. Thanks to the international Zero Project Network, which has cataloged over 1,000 award-winning solutions from various countries, successful concepts can be adapted in other regions. Global exchange was supported through a hybrid event format: In addition to on-site discussions, key panels and presentations were streamed live via the Zero Project YouTube channel.

From Vienna to the World: The Next Steps

The longstanding collaboration between the Essl Foundation and the United Nations has made the Zero Project Conference a key driver of political decision-making processes. Insights from this year’s event are expected to contribute to preparations for the World Social Summit 2025, where concrete measures for a barrier-free future will be formulated. “The Zero Project Conference demonstrates each year that the best solutions often arise from collaboration between civil society, business, and politics,” said Martin Essl. “Now it is up to all of us to put these innovations into practice.”

With a wealth of new ideas and projects, the Zero Project Conference 2025 is once again setting new benchmarks for an inclusive society. The solutions presented in Vienna will contribute in the coming years to breaking down barriers and further promoting equal opportunities for people with disabilities worldwide.

