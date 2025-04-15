IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi Visits China

As China expands its nuclear energy programme, the country continues to strengthen its cooperation with the IAEA in nuclear safety admitted Mr. Grossi. / Picture: © IAEA International Atomic Energy Agency / Dean Calma / Flickr Attribution (CC BY 2.0, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

At the heart of the visit was China’s rapidly expanding nuclear energy program. With 58 civilian nuclear reactors currently in operation and nearly 30 more under construction, China is emerging as a global leader in peaceful nuclear development — accounting for nearly half of all nuclear builds underway worldwide. Mr. Grossi began his official trip with a tour of the Changjiang Nuclear Power Plant in Hainan Province, which hosts some of China’s most advanced nuclear technology, including high-pressure water reactors and, notably, the world’s first commercial land-based Small Modular Reactor (SMR), the “Linglong One.”

SMRs are smaller, scalable reactors designed for enhanced safety, reduced construction times, and modular deployment. During an event at Changjiang, Grossi presented a newly developed SMR user requirements document and addressed nuclear engineers, plant staff, and students. “China is making strong progress in SMR deployment,” Grossi remarked. “This event marks an important step toward the safe and effective implementation of these next-generation reactors.”

Global South Support and Nuclear for Development

A major focus of the discussions was the role of nuclear technology in addressing global development challenges, particularly in the Global South. China and the IAEA signed a new five-year cooperation framework, committing to joint initiatives across nuclear safety, food security, environmental protection, public health, and sustainable energy access. With China’s backing, the IAEA seeks to expand the reach of peaceful nuclear applications to benefit developing countries through knowledge sharing, training, and technology transfer.

Grossi met with Luo Zhaohui, head of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), and senior representatives of the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) to align efforts under the IAEA’s Atoms4Development initiatives. China, a long-standing IAEA member since 1984, is currently involved in around 100 technical cooperation projects worldwide — spanning national, regional, and interregional scales.

Technology and Artificial Intelligence in Nuclear Operations

In an era where innovation drives safety and efficiency, Grossi also turned attention to the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in nuclear operations. In Beijing, he met with Shen Yanfeng, President of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), to discuss cutting-edge technological applications, signing an agreement with China Nuclear Power Engineering for the use of AI and other smart technologies to optimize nuclear facility performance.

The move signals a global trend: as nuclear energy grows increasingly sophisticated, AI could play a transformative role in predictive maintenance, emergency response simulations, and safety diagnostics. “Innovation and AI are no longer optional — they are essential to the future of nuclear energy,” Grossi emphasized.

Nuclear Energy in China’s Climate Goals

The visit also touched on the global climate agenda. In meetings with Liu Zhenmin, China’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, Grossi acknowledged China’s progress in incorporating nuclear power into its low-carbon strategy. China has pledged to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060. Nuclear energy — clean, stable, and high-output — is set to play a foundational role in realizing these goals.

China is committed to international development and I’m grateful for support to @IAEAorg initiatives in areas like energy, health or agriculture.

Pleased to agree with @cidcaofficial’s Luo Zhaohui to boost cooperation & bring the benefits of nuclear science where most needed. pic.twitter.com/UAoPiyAeHE — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) April 10, 2025

At the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) and China Huaneng Group — two major state-owned energy giants — Grossi discussed the importance of diversifying China’s energy mix. Both companies operate numerous nuclear facilities and invest heavily in research on safe, smart energy infrastructure. “The Huaneng Group is central to China’s energy transition,” said Grossi. “It shows how nuclear can be a backbone of a clean and resilient power grid.”

Nuclear Safety and Human Capacity Building

Nuclear safety remains a priority amid the growing scale of China’s nuclear fleet. In a meeting with Dong Baotong, head of the National Nuclear Safety Administration of China, Grossi outlined steps to deepen cooperation on safety regulation, inspections, and emergency preparedness. The IAEA’s role as a global standard-setter was reaffirmed, with both sides committing to increased data-sharing and joint missions.

Honored to be at Peking University @PKU1898—an institution central to ’s modern history—and engage with the bright students of the School of International Studies. Spoke about @IAEAorg’s work, from energy to security, & how effective multilateralism helps address global issues. pic.twitter.com/1zi2EkL0ME — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) April 10, 2025

Education was another key focus. Grossi visited Peking University — one of China’s most prestigious academic institutions — where he delivered a keynote address to students at the School of International Studies. He spoke about the role of the IAEA in global governance, the peaceful uses of nuclear technology, and the importance of multilateral cooperation in confronting shared challenges. “The IAEA works closely with Chinese universities — and we will do more — to train the next generation of professionals,” Grossi said. In a meeting with Education Vice Minister Xu Qingsen, Grossi also expressed appreciation for China’s support of the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme, which provides scholarships and internships for women pursuing STEM degrees in the nuclear field.

Education is at the heart of nuclear science & tech.

Met Education Vice Minister Xu Qingsen. @IAEAorg works closely with Chinese universities—and we’ll do more—to train the next gen of professionals. Grateful for support to IAEA Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme. pic.twitter.com/XRnUBYleZF — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) April 10, 2025

Multilateralism and Strategic Stability

In his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Grossi praised China’s consistent support for multilateralism, non-proliferation, and international governance. The two leaders exchanged views on the evolving global security landscape and reaffirmed the IAEA’s role in promoting transparency, trust, and stability. “China is a strong supporter of the IAEA’s mission to ensure that nuclear technology serves peace and development,” Grossi concluded. “This visit has reaffirmed the depth and breadth of our partnership — one that benefits not only our two institutions but the international community as a whole.”

Important to meet @MFA_China FM Wang Yi in Beijing and exchange on China’s remarkable progress in the nuclear field and strong commitment to multilateralism and non-proliferation.

Appreciate support to @IAEAorg mission to ensure nuclear technology serves peace & development. pic.twitter.com/rtH57RPnMk — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) April 11, 2025

