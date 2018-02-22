Sponsored
How do Russian Politicians and Oligarchs Withdraw their Money from Austria?

Published: 5 minutes ago; 08:30 · (Vindobona)

The Russian money nobility has begun to repatriate large amounts of its western-hoarded money back to Russia in order to deprive it of access by Western authorities. The countries of origin are above all Switzerland, but also Austria and Great Britain. Sberbank, Russia's largest and state-owned bank, speaks of an atypically high capital inflow to Russia. Within a few weeks, a tripling of such repatriation transactions took place compared to the same period of the previous year. The sum is hundreds of millions of dollars. The average transfer amount has increased within a year by 50% to 3 million dollars. This meets with the Kremlin's desire to repatriate Russian assets.

Alexei Miller, Gazprom, Oleg Deripaska, Rusal, Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin, Donald Trump, Oligarchs, Wedomosti, Sanktions, Repatriation, Capital, Russia, Sberbank, Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, Rosneft, Igor Sechin, Mikhail Prokhorov, Vladimir Putin, Alfa Capital, Alfa Bank
