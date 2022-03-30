Sponsored Content
Housing in Austria: Average Monthly Rents Remain Above Inflation Rate
Lifestyle & Travel › Luxury Goods ♦ Published: Yesterday; 14:59 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Rental prices are not spared from the persistently high inflation. On the contrary - according to a recent study, rental prices remain above the current inflation rate. If you want to know how expensive rent is and how much the average tenant pays, read on.
The burden on tenants continues to rise. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Usien [Public Domain]
The inflation that has been so high in recent years is also reflected in housing prices. In the years between 2017 and 2021, rents including operating costs increased by an average of 8.5%. By comparison, general inflation in the same period was 8.2%.
The increase was even higher for net rents, at +9.2%. In absolute terms, this means that the average rent across Austria, including operating costs, amounted to EUR 8.3 per square meter per month in 2021, according to Statistics Austria.
The actual level of rent varies in particular according to apartment size, rental period, region and rental segment. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Real Estate in Austria: Highest Annual Increase in Purchase Prices of Houses and Apartments Since Records Began (March 29)
Real Estate: Property Becoming Increasingly Expensive in Austria (August 4, 2021)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured