House of the European Union in Vienna: More than 500,000 Visitors in 10 Years

The House of the European Union was officially opened in Vienna on 16 October 2009. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Europäisches Parlament [CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

10 years ago, President Heinz Fischer, President Jerzy Buzek and President José Manuel Barroso jointly opened the new office and event facilities of the European Parliament and the European Commission.

As early as Austria's accession to the EU in 1995, the EU institutions founded the Representation of the European Commission and the Information Office of the European Parliament, including an inn on the Kärntner Ring, in order to bring the Austrians closer to the EU.

But it soon became apparent that the office premises there could no longer cope with the growing interest in events on EU topics and the formal rush of school classes.

At the end of the 2000s, the company moved to Wipplingerstrasse 35 (Inner City district) in the immediate vicinity of the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Even before the official opening in October 2009, the first European Election Evening was held in June 2009 in the House of the EU, albeit on a smaller scale than in May 2019. Even then, ORF reported live from the House of the EU - a tradition that was not only continued, but also expanded and enriched by many partners from the private broadcasting sector.

The interest in events, seminars, expert discussions and discussion formats of all kinds, as well as innumerable pupil and student workshops has been unbroken for 10 years.

Together with numerous partners, the European Parliament and the European Commission organised around 2,450 events in Austria, welcoming around 530,000 visitors to date.

Top politicians of the EU institutions also appreciate the House of the EU: "I have a special bond with the House of the EU in Wipplinger Straße: after all, it was opened only a few months before I took office at the European Commission," says EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn. "The EU House has an important bridging function: on the one hand, visitors can find out about a wide variety of EU issues at events. On the other hand, EU staff can learn in personal discussions what people in Austria expect from the EU. The exchange with citizens in the House of the EU is always an enrichment for me".