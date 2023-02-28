Great Success for Austria in the Marie Skłodowska Curie Postdoctoral Fellowship Call 2022
Austrian institutions participated in this call for proposals with 150 project applications in a coordinating role and were able to win at least 37 of these projects in an extremely competitive selection process. This makes the Austrian success rate the highest of all EU member states.
The European Commission recently published the results of the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Postdoctoral Fellowship Call 2022. The Fellowship call was the largest funding program for individual fellowships at the EU level by applications, with more than 7000 project applications submitted in 2022. Education and Research Minister Martin Polaschek is pleased with the excellent quality of the applications from Austria and emphasizes, "Austria was able to achieve the highest success rate and once again stands out for its excellent research institutions."
Of the total of 1,235 projects currently on the funding list, 37 come from Austria. The success rate for Austria (ratio of projects submitted to projects funded) is 24.7% - the highest of all EU member states, followed by the Netherlands (24.3%), Denmark (24.1%) and Latvia (20.0%). The average success rate across all member states is 18%.
In terms of scientific disciplines, Austrian coordinators submitted the highest number of applications in the field of social sciences (54 of the 150 submissions), followed by the fields of physical sciences (26/150) and life sciences (25/150).
Overall, the Austrian projects on the funding list can expect to receive about 7 million euros in funding from the EU. Another 25 projects from Austria are still on the so-called "reserve list" and can also still hope for funding if an additional budget is available.
The Marie Skłodowska-Curie Postdoctoral Fellowship Call 2022 was the first in which the stricter submission requirements to reduce the number of submitted applications in the program and increase the success rate for applicants came into full effect. Among other things, the new conditions stipulate that only candidates with a maximum of eight years of full-time research experience after receiving their doctorate can submit. In addition, there is a block on the resubmission of projects if they were able to achieve a score of less than 70% of the maximum number of points in the previous call.