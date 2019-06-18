German Road Toll Discriminates Against Foreigners - ECJ

In Austria, the ruling of the European Court of Justice is received with great pleasure. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

The car toll was a prestige project of the German CSU during the 2013 Bundestag election campaign and was to be collected on federal roads and motorways.

In return for toll payments, German motorists would have been completely relieved by a reduction in the motor vehicle tax, but motorists from other member states would not.

Austria therefore brought an action for breach of contract before the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg in 2017.

In the proceedings, Austria was supported by the Netherlands.

In February, Advocate General Nils Wahl, who is responsible for the proceedings at the European Court of Justice, spoke in favour of dismissing the complaint.

Unlike Austria, he did not consider the regulation to be discriminatory.

The numbered decision was therefore quite surprising, with the judges following his legal view in around 80 per cent of the cases.

The ECJ justified its decision as follows: An infrastructure levy in connection with the tax relief on motor vehicle tax, which benefits vehicle owners registered in Germany, constitutes indirect discrimination on grounds of nationality and infringes the principles of the free movement of goods and services.

The infrastructure levy paid by German vehicle owners would be fully compensated, so that the economic burden of this levy would indeed lie solely on the owners and drivers of vehicles registered in other EU Member States.

With regard to the free movement of goods, the Court also found that the German car toll was liable to hinder access to the German market by products from other Member States.

The Court also found that the contested measures were liable to hinder access to the German market by service providers and recipients from another EU Member State.