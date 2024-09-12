Gas Extraction in Upper Austria: Opportunities and Challenges for ADX Energy's Test Drillings

The test well in St. Georgen is not the first ADX activity in Upper Austria, as a previous well was drilled in Molln near Kalkalpen National Park. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Christoph Waghubinger, CC BY-SA 3.0 Austria

In the Upper Austrian municipality of St. Georgen im Attergau, in the district of Vöcklabruck, a major natural gas test well is about to be drilled. ADX Vie, a subsidiary of the Australian exploration company ADX Energy, has announced that it will begin drilling at the end of September, as reported by ORF. The project, initially scheduled to last around six weeks, will be accompanied by a further six weeks of test work once the test drilling has been completed. The aim is to explore the natural gas reserves of the “Lichtenberg-1” well field, estimated at 780 million standard cubic meters or around nine terawatt hours. This could result in a production period of twelve to 15 years.

Gas extraction as a contribution to energy independence

ADX Energy is pursuing ambitious plans in Austria and has eight natural gas projects in its portfolio. These projects could supply a gas volume of around 50 terawatt-hours from 2026, which would cover around seven percent of Austria's natural gas requirements, according to Managing Director Alan Reingruber, as reported by ORF. This volume could make an important contribution to Austria's energy independence, particularly given the ongoing efforts to move away from Russian gas imports. The discovery in St. Georgen could therefore bring both economic and geopolitical benefits, especially at a time when Europe's dependence on fossil fuels and the associated political tensions are in the spotlight.

However, the test drilling in St. Georgen is not ADX's first activity in Upper Austria. A test well has already been drilled in Molln, near the Kalkalpen National Park, where gas was discovered. The results are promising, but the exact nature and extent of the occurrence are still unclear. Due to technical difficulties during sampling, where a tool got stuck in the borehole, no reliable data on the gas quality and quantity could be obtained so far. Nevertheless, ADX is confident and plans to continue the tests in the fall. Reingruber emphasized that the company expects a large deposit, even if the geological complexity of the deposit in the fissured limestone makes evaluation difficult.

Who owns the gas and where does it go?

According to a report by Profil, the gas deposits below ground belong to the Austrian state, but ADX has the right to sell the extracted gas above ground. For every cubic meter of gas sold, the Republic of Austria receives a so-called production interest, which is currently 22 percent of the market price. ADX can theoretically also sell the gas to foreign customers, but it is expected that sales within Austria would make more economic sense due to the transportation costs.

Another interesting question is who owns the land on which the wells are being drilled. The land belongs to the Austrian Federal Forests, which have leased the land to ADX. In addition, ADX has received the so-called exploration license from the Mining Section of the Ministry of Finance, which allows them to apply for test drilling.

Although ADX estimates the chances of finding gas in St. Georgen at 20 to 30 percent, the company will only be able to determine whether the gas can actually be extracted in economically relevant quantities after further tests. If this is the case, a gas processing station and the construction of an 18-kilometer pipeline to the nearest main gas pipeline would be necessary, which would require additional permits.

Energy supply in times of crisis: Can Austria access the gas?

One of the key questions in the context of the planned gas extraction is whether Austria would have exclusive access to the gas in the event of a crisis. According to Profil, however, this is not the case, as ADX, as a private company, can sell the gas freely, unless the state were to seek nationalization or expropriation. In times of crisis, this could mean that Austria would still have to buy on the international market despite having its own gas reserves.

Opposition and local reactions to gas drilling

While ADX is optimistic about the future, there are also critical voices in Molln and the surrounding region, as FM4 reports. The proximity to the Kalkalpen National Park, one of Austria's most important nature conservation areas, is raising concerns among environmental activists and parts of the population. Above all, the noise and environmental impact caused by the construction and operation of the drilling sites are met with disapproval. Local artist Daniela Woegerer, who lives near the drilling site, criticized the industrialization of this previously tranquil region: “This was always a place of peace and nature, and now this peace is being disturbed by the roar of trucks and the construction of a drilling rig”.

The citizens' initiative “Pro Nature Steyrtal” has formed to take action against ADX's plans and draw attention to the environmental impact. Their argument is based on concerns about the preservation of the unique biodiversity in the region, which they see as being endangered by gas extraction. Despite this opposition, ADX sees the project as necessary to secure Austria's energy supply. “As long as we do not have enough green energy or renewable energy available, we must be able to close the gap between energy consumption and supply,” argued Alan Reingruber.

Climate protection in conflict with energy supply

ADX Energy's planned project also raises major questions about climate protection, as FM4 reports. Critics, including environmental organizations such as Global 2000, point to the commitments made by Austria and other countries under the Paris Climate Agreement. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), no new fossil fuel infrastructure may be built if global warming is to be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Johannes Wahlmüller, climate and energy expert at Global 2000, emphasized: “The existing oil and gas reserves are more than sufficient. We cannot afford to develop new reserves if we want to achieve the climate targets”.

These arguments are in direct contradiction to the plans of ADX, which sees its gas projects in Austria as a necessary complement to the energy transition. Reingruber's position is that natural gas must continue to play a role as a bridging technology, particularly to stabilize the electricity grid, which is increasingly dependent on renewable energies. In addition, certain industries, such as steel and cement production, are dependent on high-temperature processes that are currently not feasible without gas.

The future of gas production in Austria

If the tests are successful and the necessary permits are granted, gas production in Molln and St. Georgen could make a significant contribution to domestic energy production, as reported by ORF. If the gas deposit in Molln is fully developed, it could supply Austria with gas for around three years. ADX plans to transport the extracted gas via a pipeline to the next connection point in Klaus, around 17 kilometers away. However, the construction of the pipeline and other drilling sites depends on the test results in the fall.

Nevertheless, the question remains as to whether the short-term benefits of gas extraction run counter to the long-term goals of climate protection. Environmental organizations and climate activists warn that every new fossil fuel project could further exacerbate the global climate crisis. The international protest movement against gas projects, which includes activists from India, Africa, and North America, sees ADX's activities as an example of clinging to fossil fuels at a time when the focus should be on expanding renewable energies.

Ultimately, the future of gas production in Upper Austria will depend on the test results, political decisions, and the social discourse on how to deal with fossil fuels in times of climate change. Austria is therefore faced with a difficult decision: Securing energy supplies and independence from imports on the one hand, and the need to seriously push ahead with climate protection on the other.

