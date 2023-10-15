Fulbright Scholars and Gilman Scholars: Exchange, Knowledge and Connection

In her remarks, the Ambassador emphasized that the strength of the U.S.-Austria relationship is based in part on shared values and the connections between individuals and institutions, many of which have been forged through the Fulbright Program. / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona

In her address, Ambassador Kennedy emphasized that the strength of the U.S.-Austria relationship is based on shared values and the bonds between individuals and institutions. Many of these relationships have been forged through the renowned Fulbright Program.

The Fulbright Program

The U.S. Fulbright Student Program provides many students with life-changing experiences in which they benefit from Austrian expertise and become experts on Austria themselves. Students come from a variety of disciplines and seek to work with Austrian institutions that specialize in their particular areas of interest. Unique to the Fulbright program in Austria, many of the students also work part-time as teaching assistants in secondary schools or as volunteers in local community and cultural organizations.

The Austrian Fulbright Alumni, founded in 1994, is an independent organization created by former Fulbright scholars. They support the goals of Fulbright Austria and serve as a link between former scholars and current students.

The AFA, as it is also known, hosts academic, cultural, and sporting events and is active in the European Network of American Alums. Upcoming events include a sailing regatta on the Old Danube and a discussion forum on human rights.

The Gilman Program

The U.S. Department of State's Gilman International Scholarship Program enables students with limited financial resources to study or intern abroad. This program emphasizes the importance of language and cultural competency and aims to support a more diverse group of U.S. students studying and working abroad.

Such programs as Fulbright and Gilman not only serve individual education and cultural exchange but also help build bridges between countries and promote intercultural dialogue. In an era of globalization and an ever-changing geopolitical climate, such initiatives are invaluable. They promote cooperation, understanding, and friendship between peoples.

U.S. Embassy Vienna