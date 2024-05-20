FPÖ Wants Orban as EU Commission President

The latest CPAC conference, which took place in Budapest, brought together leading figures from right-wing and conservative parties as well as activists. Prominent speakers included Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Dutch right-wing populist Geert Wilders, and FPÖ MEP Harald Vilimsky. Even former U.S. President Donald Trump took the opportunity to send a video message to the participants.

Harald Vilimsky, the FPÖ's lead candidate for the European elections, caused a stir at the conference when he proposed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as the future President of the European Commission. "I believe that he would do Europe good," Vilimsky said in an interview, as reported by ORF. He sees Orban as the antithesis of the established EU establishment and a guarantor for stopping illegal migration in its current form.

Vilimsky also raised the possibility that Austria could stop paying contributions to the EU under an FPÖ-led government, as reported by ORF.. "Of course, yes," he replied to the question of whether an FPÖ finance minister would stop these payments. He emphasized that every journey begins with a first step, even if the current financial framework is valid until 2027.

No plans to leave the EU

However, Vilimsky rejected the idea of Austria leaving the EU, as reported by ORF. The FPÖ wants to continue European cooperation, but with other people at the top who, in his opinion, represent the right content. The aim is to streamline the European Union and bring competencies back to the national parliaments to enable more direct democracy.

Vilimsky also denied that his party wanted to abolish direct elections to the European Parliament, as reported by "DiePresse". "I don't know that I have spoken out in favor of this," he said. In February, following a corresponding proposal by Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán, he had said that it was "definitely worth considering". "This is no less democratic than a direct election, because the national parliaments are democratically elected anyway," Vilimsky argued at the time. "I have always said, let's halve this parliament," he said now. He cited the U.S. House of Representatives with 435 members as a "reference figure".

Vilimsky also called for a faithful interpretation of the EU Treaty of Lisbon, which stipulates a maximum size of two thirds of the member states (18 commissioners), just as little as 720 MEPs are needed for "27 commissioners to maltreat the continent".

Nevertheless, Vilimsky claimed the right to nominate the Austrian EU Commissioner if the FPÖ were to become the strongest party in the European elections. In this regard, he drew a comparison with the appointment of the President of the National Council. "We advocate continuing this tradition of the strongest party having the right of nomination and the others accepting this as far as possible," he said, as reported by "DiePresse".

Vilimsky was particularly vehement in rejecting the accusation of a pro-Russian stance and emphasized his close contacts with the USA. About Austrian neutrality, he made it clear that Austria would not intervene militarily even in the event of an attack on an EU member state: "We are neutral. We cannot go to war."

